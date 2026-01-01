Striking Data Gold: Expand Energy Taps into Snowflake to Scale Smarter

As the largest natural gas producer in the U.S., Expand Energy plays a crucial role in meeting the world’s growing energy needs. Amid an intricate web of 3,700 production sites across some of the most prolific shale regions in the U.S., the company harnesses the power of data to drive smarter, more efficient operations — transforming challenges into opportunities with every well drilled and every decision made.

For the technology delivery team, the real challenge was overcoming the limitations of legacy systems. With operations spanning Haynesville and Marcellus Shales, and an ever-increasing demand for data from business systems and IoT data from equipment in the field, the company needed a modern data solution that could scale, facilitate self-service insights, and empower domain experts to make more-informed choices, all while minimizing complexity.

Expand Energy turned to Snowflake. With its scalability, ease of use, and ability to seamlessly manage traditional data warehouses and big data workloads, Snowflake provided the agility and efficiency Expand Energy needs. Crucially, Snowflake supported self-service analytics, allowing engineers and business users to access and analyze critical data without heavy reliance on IT, accelerating decision-making and revealing new opportunities to improve capital efficiency.