Getting Started with Microsoft Azure Observability

Azure's native services provide monitoring capabilities for Azure workloads. As environments become more distributed, teams may need to consider how they collect and investigate telemetry across different services and platforms.

Monitoring across environments

Organizations may run applications across Azure, other cloud providers, private infrastructure and on-premises environments.

When telemetry is collected through different tools, engineers may need to move between systems to understand an issue that crosses multiple services. A shared approach to telemetry collection and investigation can help teams examine related activity across these environments.

The need for a separate observability platform depends on the organization's architecture, existing tools and operational requirements.

Correlating different telemetry types

Metrics, logs and traces answer different questions. Using them together can help engineers investigate how a performance change relates to an application request, a downstream dependency or a recent deployment.

Correlation depends on factors such as instrumentation, timestamps, resource identifiers, trace context and the fields available in each data source.

Teams should review whether their current tools provide the context needed to move from a high-level alert to the relevant events and requests.

Customizing investigations and dashboards

Preconfigured dashboards and alerts can help teams get started. Engineering teams may also need custom views that reflect their applications, service dependencies and operational priorities.

When evaluating monitoring tools, consider how easily users can create queries, build dashboards, configure alerts and investigate underlying telemetry.

Managing telemetry costs

Telemetry collection, querying and retention can all contribute to operating costs. Costs depend on factors such as data volume, retention periods, query activity and the pricing model of each service.

Reducing telemetry indiscriminately can make investigations more difficult if important diagnostic information is no longer available. Instead, teams should review collection policies, retention requirements and usage patterns to determine where changes are appropriate.