Metadata Management: The Foundation for Discoverable, Trustworthy Data

Metadata management involves several practices and capabilities — with each one addressing a different aspect of how organizations document, govern and use their data.

Data classification

Data classification is the process of tagging data assets according to their sensitivity, regulatory scope, domain and intended use. When implemented well, those tags travel with the data. For example, a column tagged as PII is automatically masked for unauthorized users, flagged in compliance reports, and subject to retention policies without requiring a separate manual step at each handoff. Classification is usually the first metadata management practice a governance team implements because it’s the one most directly connected to security and regulatory risk.

The most common reason governance policies aren’t enforced is that nobody labeled the data they were supposed to govern. Access controls, masking rules and retention schedules all require knowing what a data asset is before they can determine how it should be handled. When that labeling is missing or inconsistent, policy enforcement must be manually handled — which means it becomes intermittent.

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Business glossary

A business glossary is a governed catalog of approved business terms, each defined by a data steward or domain owner, linked to the tables and columns that implement it, and maintained so definitions remain accurate as business meaning evolves. A glossary makes official definitions findable rather than buried in documentation nobody updates. Governance programs that establish a glossary alongside a catalog typically see stronger analyst adoption, because users can search for data in the language they actually work in rather than trying to reverse-engineer meaning from column names.

The importance of a business glossary is evident when looking at how different teams interpret terms. For example, the reason two teams produce different numbers from the same data platform is because “net revenue” means something different in finance than it does in sales ops. Analysts spend time reconciling reports that should agree, and the underlying cause — inconsistent business metadata — was never addressed.

Metadata governance

Metadata governance applies governance principles to metadata itself. It defines who is responsible for metadata quality, what standards metadata must meet, how it’s reviewed and updated, and how issues are detected and remediated. In practice, it covers all three metadata types: business metadata requires stewardship over glossary terms and certification; operational metadata requires reliable lineage and access records; technical metadata requires consistency across schemas and platform-generated output.

A data catalog is not self-maintaining. Without a deliberate process for keeping metadata accurate and current, even a well-designed catalog fills with stale definitions, misclassified assets, unclear ownership and broken lineage records — often within months of launch. If the catalog becomes another system teams route around rather than rely on, the organization is back where it started, minus the implementation cost.