Data Provenance vs. Data Lineage: Understanding The Difference
Understanding the difference between data lineage and data provenance helps teams ask better questions about the data they rely on. This guide examines how each concept supports visibility, trust and governance in a different way, and why both are becoming more important as organizations apply data to analytics, operations and AI.
- Overview
- Data provenance vs data lineage at a glance
- What is data lineage?
- What is data provenance?
- Deeper comparison: where the differences really matter
- When you need data lineage
- When you need data provenance
- How data lineage and data provenance work together
- The AI governance dimension: Why provenance matters more than ever
- How Snowflake supports both data lineage and data provenance
- Data provenance vs. data lineage FAQs
- Resources
Overview
The terms “data provenance” and “data lineage” are often used as if they mean the same thing, but they answer different questions. Lineage describes the full journey data takes, from source to destination. Provenance is essentially a chain of custody — it shows where data came from, who handled it, and what supports its trustworthiness. Lineage is also typically more technical and operational, while provenance tends to be more governance and compliance-oriented.
The rest of this guide explains the nuances between provenance and lineage, where the distinction matters most in practice, and why AI governance is making provenance much harder to ignore.
Data provenance vs. data lineage at a glance
Here’s how the two compare across the dimensions that matter most in governance, compliance and AI.
|Dimension
|Data Lineage
|Data Provenance
|Example
|Focus
|Flow and transformation across systems
|Origin and authenticity of data
|Lineage shows that a revenue column flows from Salesforce to a staging table to a dbt model to an executive dashboard. Provenance shows that the Salesforce data was loaded by an authorized ETL job owned by the data engineering team.
|Core question
|Where does data go, and how does it change?
|Where did this data come from, and can I trust it?
|Lineage asks, “Which dashboards break if I change this source table?” Provenance asks, “Was this training data set collected with proper consent?”
|Scope
|End-to-end lifecycle from source to consumption
|Historical record tied to source creation, collection, and handling
|Lineage maps movement through ingestion, transformation, and reporting. Provenance records how the source was created, collected, reviewed, and approved.
|Primary users
|Data engineers, analysts, platform teams
|Auditors, compliance teams, researchers, AI governance leads
|Engineers use lineage to debug a broken metric. Auditors use provenance to verify lawful collection and handling.
|Key use cases
|Impact analysis, debugging, migration planning, downstream dependency mapping
|Auditing, trust validation, regulatory proof, AI training data certification
|Lineage helps before renaming a column. Provenance helps before submitting evidence to a regulator or certifying a training set.
|Level of detail
|Object-level and column-level flow, dependencies, and transformations
|Record of who created, changed, reviewed, or approved data and under what conditions
|Lineage might show a column mapping through a CAST. Provenance might show the creator, reviewer, timestamp, and method of collection.
|AI relevance
|Tracing data through feature pipelines, data sets, models, and downstream services
|Demonstrating origin, preparation, and governance of training, validation, and test data
|Lineage shows which feature view and data set fed a model. Provenance helps show how that training data was sourced, prepared, and assessed.
What is data lineage?
Data lineage tracks the full flow that data takes from source to destination, including every system it passed through, every transformation applied, and every downstream asset it fed into. Lineage captures both data movement, such as CTAS, INSERT or MERGE operations, and object dependencies, such as a view referencing a base table. For this reason, it’s especially useful for understanding relationships between objects and supporting impact analysis.
Lineage is operational by nature. It helps teams answer questions like:
- Which upstream system feeds this table?
- Which transformations touched this metric before it reached a dashboard?
- Which downstream assets will break if a column changes?
An example is a revenue number on an executive dashboard. Lineage lets an user trace that figure backward through the semantic layer, intermediate models, staging tables and source systems until they find the transformation or dependency that shaped the final value. In practice, this work often happens at more than one level: forward lineage to see what a source affects, backward lineage to see where an output came from, and column-level lineage when the question is about a specific field rather than an entire table.
Read Data Lineage: Essential Guide for Enterprise Data Management to learn more about data lineage, including best practices.
What is data provenance?
Data provenance is the record of where data came from, who created it, under what conditions, and what trust or authority it carries. Where lineage focuses on movement and transformation, provenance focuses on source, custody and authenticity.
In operational terms, provenance can include who created or loaded data, when it was accessed, what policies were applied, whether tags were inherited, and what approvals or controls shaped its use. It answers questions like:
- Was this data set produced internally or sourced from a third party?
- Which team or individual owns the source system that produced this data?
- Is this source system considered authoritative for this type of data, or is there a more canonical source?
- Has this source ever been flagged for quality issues, schema drift or compliance violations?
- At each handoff point, was transfer logged and verified?
A concrete example is clinical trial data submitted to regulators. Lineage can show how the data moved from collection systems into curated tables and reports. Provenance addresses a different burden of proof: whether the data was collected by approved personnel, under approved methods, with a documented chain of handling that supports the submission. That is why provenance is closely tied to trust and evidentiary use, while lineage is usually tied to engineering visibility and change management.
Deeper comparison: where the differences really matter
The easiest way to separate the two is this: lineage is about flow, while provenance is about proof. Lineage is what engineers look at when a job fails, a metric changes, or a migration is being scoped. Provenance becomes more important when the question is not merely how data moved, but whether the source and handling meet the standard required for a decision, an audit or a model release.
There is overlap, of course. Both describe what happened to data over time. But they organize that history differently. Lineage organizes it as a path through systems and transformations, while provenance organizes it as a historical record of origin, custody, context and trust signals.
A lineage graph can tell you that a model feature ultimately came from three upstream tables. A provenance record can tell you whether those tables were built from authorized data, collected under acceptable conditions, reviewed for bias and tagged correctly before they were used.
That distinction matters more now because AI systems are increasing the cost of ambiguity. A 2025 global survey by McKinsey found that 47% of respondents said their organizations had experienced at least one negative consequence from gen AI use. As a result, organizations are elevating AI governance and centralizing risk and data governance functions in order to deal with these AI-related consequences. With AI moving into production workflows, teams need both the transformation path and the trust record behind the data those systems consume.
When you need data lineage
Teams typically rely on lineage when they need to trace dependencies across pipelines, understand how data moved into a report or model and evaluate the downstream impact of a schema, logic or platform change. Consider the following use cases.
Impact analysis and change management
Before a team changes a source table, deprecates a field or rewrites a transformation, lineage shows the downstream objects tied to that decision. Lineage is a way to understand relationships between objects and support impact analysis, which is exactly what teams need when they want to know the blast radius of a change before it reaches production.
Root cause analysis and debugging
When a report looks wrong, lineage helps trace the problem backward through the stack. This might mean finding the upstream table that stopped refreshing, the view that changed logic or the transformation that introduced a type cast or filter with unintended effects. Because lineage captures both data movement and dependencies, it is useful for following errors through both materialized paths and referenced objects.
Data migration and modernization
Migration work gets risky when dependencies are only partially known. A warehouse modernization program, platform consolidation or semantic-layer redesign depends on knowing which objects feed which outputs, what transformations sit between them and what downstream consumers still rely on the old path. The best lineage solutions offer visibility across platforms and tools, which is valuable when architectures span more than one platform.
Regulatory compliance for data flows
There are also compliance cases where lineage matters because the question is about movement. When an organization needs to show where personal or sensitive data flows across systems in order to comply with regulations such as GDPR or CCPA, lineage gives a structured way to trace that path and identify the downstream assets connected to a governed source. That is not the same as proving the original legitimacy of the data, but it is essential for understanding exposure, propagation and operational scope.
To learn more about how automated data lineage tracking maps data across systems and how it strengthens governance and compliance, read Data Lineage Tracking: How It Works.
When you need data provenance
Teams look to provenance when they need to verify where a data set came from, who created or modified it, what controls govern it and whether it can stand up to audit, review or model validation.
Establishing data trust
Provenance matters whenever data is being applied to a new purpose, especially consequential ones. It helps teams determine if the data was collected in a way — by the right parties, under the right conditions, with the right consent or authorization — that legitimately supports what's now being proposed. Access history, policy references and inherited governance metadata all contribute to that picture.
AI and ML training data certification
This is where provenance becomes especially important. Responsible AI frameworks all depend on provenance metadata, and Article 10 of the EU AI Act states that training, validation and testing data sets for high-risk AI systems must be subject to data governance and management practices appropriate to the intended purpose of the system.
Provenance is not only an EU issue, but the EU AI Act has made explicit what many internal AI governance programs already need: evidence about where training data came from, how it was prepared and whether it was reviewed under appropriate controls.
Poor provenance becomes a practical problem quickly. When teams cannot verify the origin and handling of training data, models are more likely to produce outputs shaped by stale, biased, low-quality or inappropriately sourced inputs. And once a model influences customer decisions, internal approvals or regulated business processes, poor provenance becomes a significant risk factor.
Auditing and forensics
When sensitive data appears in an unexpected place, or when a team has to reconstruct what happened during a policy violation or security incident, provenance helps establish chain of custody. Access history is useful here because it links the user, query, accessed objects, modified objects and referenced policies in a way designed to facilitate regulatory compliance auditing.
Scientific and research data validation
Research, clinical and scientific settings often need reproducibility and defensible handling, not just pipeline visibility. A lineage map may show that a data set moved through the right sequence of systems. Provenance addresses the harder question of whether the underlying data was created, collected, reviewed and maintained in a way that supports confidence in the result.
How data lineage and data provenance work together
These are complementary capabilities, not competing ones. Lineage without provenance tells you how data moved, but not whether the source was appropriate or trustworthy. Provenance without lineage tells you the source can be trusted, but not what happened after the data entered the platform. Mature governance programs need both.
Consider a bank using customer data in a credit risk workflow. Provenance helps establish that the source data was collected through authorized channels and governed appropriately. Lineage then shows how that data moved through transformations, feature engineering, models and downstream reports. Without both views, the organization is left with either an incomplete engineering picture or an incomplete trust picture.
That is also why AI governance is pulling these two concepts closer together. A model team may need lineage to trace which feature view, data set and model version are connected. The same team may need provenance to explain where the underlying training data came from, what controls were applied and whether the data set was suitable for the intended use.
Explore Data Lineage Tools: What They Do, and How to Choose the Right One to learn what to look for in a data lineage solution.
The AI governance dimension: why provenance matters more than ever
AI governance is changing what organizations need from their data records. Once an AI model influences a critical operation or decision, provenance becomes indispensable. When questions arise about a model’s output, the issue rarely stays confined to model architecture or prompt design. It often leads back to the data itself: whether it was collected appropriately, whether it reflected the right population or business context, whether it was reviewed under the right controls, and whether those decisions were documented in a way a technical team, auditor or governance lead can reconstruct later.
The EU AI Act is a visible sign of this shift, but the underlying pressure is broader than any single regulation. Organizations around the world face questions about whether model inputs were governed appropriately or whether an output can be explained and defended. Internal review teams, customers, auditors and business stakeholders may all need evidence that the data behind a model was handled in a way that supports its intended use.
Without this record, problems in training data often surface late — as inaccurate outputs, biased recommendations or poor decisionmaking. Provenance helps teams identify the links between model behavior and data history by giving them a clearer record of origin, handling and governance across the lifecycle of the data that AI systems depend on.
In practice, organizations should not choose between lineage and provenance. They need lineage to trace how data moved through pipelines, models and downstream assets, and they need provenance to understand whether the source and handling of that data support the use now attached to it. As AI governance, audit expectations, and cross-functional review become more demanding, the challenge is to maintain both kinds of visibility in a usable, current form.
How Snowflake supports both data lineage and data provenance
In Snowflake, lineage and provenance-related signals appear through a set of connected capabilities. Relationships are traced between objects at the object and column level, while access history, tag lineage and ML lineage provide additional context about how data was used, governed and connected to downstream AI assets. Snowflake Horizon provides the broader discovery and governance layer that helps teams work with that context across the environment.
For provenance-oriented visibility, access history (ACCESS_HISTORY) records when queries read or wrote data and links users, queries, objects, columns and referenced policies in ways that support auditing. Snowflake also provides tag lineage metadata through TAG_REFERENCES_WITH_LINEAGE, which helps teams understand whether governance tags were applied directly or inherited across related objects.
Snowflake also extends lineage beyond native objects. External lineage brings lineage information from external ETL tools and source databases into the native lineage graph using OpenLineage-compatible events, creating a more unified picture of how data moves across the broader ecosystem.
For AI and machine learning workflows, ML Lineage traces relationships among source tables, feature views, data sets, registered models and deployed model services. This gives teams a way to connect classic lineage needs with provenance-oriented questions about which data fed which model artifacts.
Data Provenance vs. Data Lineage FAQs
Data lineage is the operational record of how data moves and transforms across systems, while data provenance is a record across those same systems to answer where the data originated, who collected it, under what conditions and whether its context of creation supports the use now being proposed. They're not sequential or separate — they're two different lenses on the same journey.
Yes. Lineage explains the path data took, while provenance explains whether the source and handling can be trusted. Mature governance programs need both.
AI teams increasingly need to document where training, validation and test data came from, how it was prepared and what controls governed its use. Article 10 of the EU AI Act makes that requirement explicit for high-risk AI systems.
Tracing a revenue metric from an executive dashboard back through semantic models, transformation jobs, staging tables and the source CRM system is a data lineage exercise.
Showing that a training dataset was collected from approved sources, under documented consent and review processes, with a record of who loaded and approved it, is a data provenance exercise.
Not always. In Snowflake, native lineage, access history, tag lineage functions, and ML lineage can support both lineage and provenance-oriented use cases in the same platform.