AI governance is changing what organizations need from their data records. Once an AI model influences a critical operation or decision, provenance becomes indispensable. When questions arise about a model’s output, the issue rarely stays confined to model architecture or prompt design. It often leads back to the data itself: whether it was collected appropriately, whether it reflected the right population or business context, whether it was reviewed under the right controls, and whether those decisions were documented in a way a technical team, auditor or governance lead can reconstruct later.

The EU AI Act is a visible sign of this shift, but the underlying pressure is broader than any single regulation. Organizations around the world face questions about whether model inputs were governed appropriately or whether an output can be explained and defended. Internal review teams, customers, auditors and business stakeholders may all need evidence that the data behind a model was handled in a way that supports its intended use.

Without this record, problems in training data often surface late — as inaccurate outputs, biased recommendations or poor decisionmaking. Provenance helps teams identify the links between model behavior and data history by giving them a clearer record of origin, handling and governance across the lifecycle of the data that AI systems depend on.

In practice, organizations should not choose between lineage and provenance. They need lineage to trace how data moved through pipelines, models and downstream assets, and they need provenance to understand whether the source and handling of that data support the use now attached to it. As AI governance, audit expectations, and cross-functional review become more demanding, the challenge is to maintain both kinds of visibility in a usable, current form.