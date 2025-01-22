Silos complicate effective governance and discovery

With the advent of generative AI and large language models (LLMs), enterprises are racing to unlock as much business value as possible from their data assets, including apps and models. Unfortunately, these data assets are often locked away in silos across multiple cloud service providers and solutions, as well as across different partner, customer and vendor ecosystems. As the number of silos increases, discovery and democratized access becomes really hard, and managing the associated security risks and costs of moving data assets between different systems with different governance models becomes extremely complex.

Simplify governance and discovery at scale with Snowflake Horizon Catalog

A core goal of Snowflake from the beginning has been to break down data silos and make all data available in a simple, consistent manner. However, making it easy to access data is not enough: It must be easy to find data, easy to collaborate and easy to govern all of an organization's data. These insights inspired us to build Snowflake Horizon Catalog.

With the Horizon Catalog, we sought to build a catalog that reflects our relentless pursuit of simplicity and uniformity. At the core of the Horizon Catalog is a unified, global repository for the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, which includes structured, semi-structured and unstructured data; models; Snowflake Notebooks; Streamlit; Snowflake Native Apps; and listings. On top of this repository, we built a suite of capabilities around the following five themes: