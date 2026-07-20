Activating knowledge

On the surface, building a search application sounds straightforward until you encounter real enterprise documents. An earnings report contains tables, charts, footnotes and complex layouts. A contract spans hundreds of pages with clauses spread across sections and appendices. A healthcare form combines structured fields, handwritten notes and scanned images. The challenge is not retrieving information, it's first converting every document into data that AI can accurately understand.

AI_PARSE_DOCUMENT is the foundation of how enterprises are turning documents into data. If all you need is a text representation of a digital or scanned document, OCR mode extracts text from scanned documents and images. But for enterprise search, RAG and agent-powered applications, structure often contains meaning. LAYOUT mode preserves the original structure of a document so downstream AI systems can retrieve, reason over and generate answers using the document as it was intended to be read. This includes preserving reading order across complex multi-column layouts, extracting table structures, maintaining visual hierarchy, and capturing embedded images of charts, diagrams, and other graphical elements.

The result is structured document data that retains the context required for accurate retrieval. Rather than indexing a flattened stream of text, organizations can use Cortex Search to retrieve content with the structural information needed to preserve meaning across complex documents. Cortex Search retrieves the most relevant sections from across the document corpus and grounds its response in the organization's own content. Because the workflow runs entirely inside Snowflake, the same governance and access controls applied to enterprise data also determine what users can search and retrieve.

Business process automation

When your daily business relies on a constant influx of invoices, contracts, claims forms, purchase orders or tax documents, manual data entry quickly becomes a bottleneck. More often than not, companies tell us many of these workflows begin with someone manually reading a document, locating the required information and entering it into a downstream system. At enterprise scale, this process is expensive, difficult to audit and often becomes the limiting factor in how quickly the business can operate.

Snowflake handles high-volume, high-quality document extraction natively. AI_EXTRACT allows you to describe the fields you need in plain English, such as vendor name, invoice date, total amount, payment terms, line items, and it returns structured JSON ready for downstream analytics, compliance and automation. Every extracted field includes a confidence score, enabling human-in-the-loop workflows where low-confidence results can be reviewed and validated against the original document. For organizations processing many different document types, AI_CLASSIFY (public preview) can act as a traffic controller, automatically routing different documents to different AI pipelines.

The result is a trusted extraction pipeline that converts documents into operational data. High-confidence extractions can be processed automatically, while lower-confidence results are routed for review. For specialized document formats, industry-specific terminology and compliance-sensitive workflows, AI_EXTRACT can be fine-tuned directly within Snowflake to further improve extraction accuracy.

Deep analytics across documents

Sometimes the value is not hidden within a single document. It emerges from connecting information across hundreds or thousands of them. An equity research analyst may need to compare earnings reports across an industry to identify growth trends. A pharmaceutical company may need to review clinical studies and regulatory filings to understand the competitive landscape. The challenge is not finding information, it is synthesizing information across an entire document corpus.

To do this, customers are using AI_PARSE_DOCUMENT to convert large document collections into structured data while preserving the text, tables, images and layout needed for analysis. AI_COMPLETE then applies LLM reasoning across those collections, whether the task is summarizing findings, comparing documents, identifying trends, interpreting complex language or answering multi-hop questions that connect information across multiple sources. AI_EMBED can then be used to convert those summaries into vectors so documents can be clustered by semantic similarity, surfacing the top themes in a corpus of documents.

The result is a research and analytics pipeline that transforms document collections into actionable insight. Healthcare organizations can generate longitudinal views across thousands of clinical research documents, helping analysts and researchers synthesize findings at scale, while financial analysts can surface trends, risks and opportunities across large collections of reports and filings more efficiently than with manual analysis.

Scaling for production

Proving a document use case works on 10 files is easy. The real enterprise challenge is volume: How do you productionalize this to process hundreds of thousands of documents every single day without your engineering pipeline collapsing?

Snowflake simplifies this by utilizing Dynamic Tables. Instead of building a sprawling orchestration system, you write one or more declarative SQL statements expressing a data pipeline that defines how you want your document data processed and how fresh your data should be. Snowflake handles the scheduling and refresh orchestration automatically.

Consider a strategy team continuously ingesting annual reports from the companies they track. As new filings arrive, they want to extract structured data from each document, generate an analyst summary, cluster companies by strategic theme and surface which companies are making bets that don't fit the industry pattern.

The pipeline you can easily run using the new Cortex Code (CoCo) ai-functions-pipeline-builder skill combines three Cortex AI Functions:

AI_PARSE_DOCUMENT converts each annual report PDF into structured text, preserving tables, headings and reading order.

converts each annual report PDF into structured text, preserving tables, headings and reading order. AI_EXTRACT pulls named fields from the document, such as strategy themes, growth initiatives, headwinds, revenue and fiscal year.

pulls named fields from the document, such as strategy themes, growth initiatives, headwinds, revenue and fiscal year. AI_COMPLETE distills each company into four analyst facets spanning strategy, financial performance, outlook and differentiation, and separately infers risks and opportunities from the full document text, including content that isn't explicitly labeled.

distills each company into four analyst facets spanning strategy, financial performance, outlook and differentiation, and separately infers risks and opportunities from the full document text, including content that isn't explicitly labeled. AI_EMBED converts each company's summary into a vector so companies can be clustered by semantic similarity, named themes can be discovered across the corpus and outliers. Companies whose strategy fits no theme cleanly are surfaced automatically.

CoCo-generated SQL code