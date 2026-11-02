Four riders, taking turns at the front to shield their teammates from the wind. Four thousand meters. Sixteen blisteringly fast laps. In Paris, the U.S. women’s team pursuit squad won the country’s first gold in the event — a mere six-tenths of a second ahead of New Zealand.

Behind that narrow margin were two years of preparation. Through Project 4:05, USA Cycling studied how to get four riders around the track in less than four minutes and five seconds: who should lead, for how long and in what order.

“We completely deconstructed it to every variable possible,” says Brendan Quirk, CEO of USA Cycling. “Power, aerodynamics, what the sequencing is of the riders, how many laps each pulls for.”

It worked. But Quirk is candid about how it got done: volunteer and deeply discounted data science help, with no unifying system to bring the data together. “That’s not scalable,” he says. “We needed a data and AI partner who would come help us wrap our arms around this, take all this disparate data, put it in one layer, put AI on top of it so we could work quickly.”

That’s where Snowflake comes in.

I’m proud to announce that Snowflake is now the Official AI Data Cloud & Collaboration Partner of USA Cycling. The partnership will support the organization’s preparations for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, covering all five Olympic disciplines (road, mountain bike, track, BMX racing and BMX freestyle), plus Paralympic road and track.

“This is not another sponsorship. This is a game-changing partnership,” says Quirk. “Our high-performance team is on cloud nine that they’re able to get access to the systems and to the people of Snowflake.”