Fueling Team USA with Data
Snowflake partners with Team USA and the LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games to deliver world-class data collaboration and insights across sports’ largest global stage.
On the track to the LA28 Games
Snowflake partners with the LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games and Team USA for the most technologically advanced Games in history.
900+ Olympic & Paralympic medal events
across 51 Olympic and 23 Paralympic sport disciplines, each requiring precise scheduling and data sharing.
50+Competition venues
throughout Southern California, which must be connected by a unified, secure data collaboration platform.
14MTickets expected to be sold
requiring a scalable platform for data-driven fan engagement.
Snowflake’s CMO Denise Persson teams up with John Slusher, CEO of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties.
The Gold Standard for Athletes & Fans
Snowflake provides robust data collaboration for the LA28 Games and Team USA — enhancing everything from athletes’ training data and fan engagement to LA28 Games planning and execution.
Athlete training
Whether in the pool, on the mat or across the field, data sharing through Snowflake will help Team USA sharpen their competitive edge.
Personalized fan experiences
The LA28 Games and Team USA use Snowflake to better understand enthusiasts, tailoring recommendations and experiences to each individual so fans experience the LA28 Games on a deeper level.
Engagement analytics
Snowflake is helping the LA28 Games measure and collect marketing data to optimize campaign performance and drive value for partnerships — all while preserving privacy.
Milano Cortina 2026
Driving triumphs on and off the ice
Team USA Bobsled and Skeleton (USABS) uses Snowflake CoWork to drive its performance strategy, empowering athletes with precise insights, optimizing sled technology and enhancing decision-making on and off the track.
Around 40% of bobsled and skeleton performance relies on the push start.
By deconstructing the start with Snowflake CoWork, athletes and coaches can isolate and correct performance inefficiencies, such as the problematic "bump" during the jump-in phase.
Teams pilot sleds down winding, icy tracks, reaching speeds up to 93 mph (150 km/h).
With actionable insights through CoWork, coaches make micro-adjustments to athlete training and technique that can minimize injury risk and shave critical hundredths of a second off run times.
The team measures the three-dimensional force of the push 1,000 times every second.
USABS relies on Snowflake to optimize push combinations, analyzing the synchronized performance of two- and four-person crews to determine the most efficient pairings and load techniques.
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