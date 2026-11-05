CoCo for Excel and Sheets deliver live Snowflake data directly to your spreadsheet while maintaining enterprise governance and context. After users sign in, CoCo uses their selected or default Snowflake role to limit their access. Snowflake access controls, masking and row access policies apply to the results, which are written to your spreadsheet. These data and AI queries benefit from all of your Snowflake context, including Semantic Views, Business Ontology and Snowflake Cortex Sense which are designed to provide analysts with consistent, accurate results — crucial when using AI for trustworthy analysis.

After data is pulled into a spreadsheet, intelligent refresh makes it easy to keep data up to date. When CoCo executes queries to pull data, it saves the query text into the workbook’s settings. As CoCo refreshes data, it can intelligently update the workbook to account for changing result sizes. Users can trigger refresh in two ways:

Manually : This is done via a button or the /refresh skill. This is intended for analysts to update their models with the latest data.

: This is done via a button or the skill. This is intended for analysts to update their models with the latest data. Automatically: This is done when the workbook is opened. This is intended for executives to open a workbook and always have the latest data, without needing to click or configure anything. This is supported for CoCo for Excel only.

If the query changes, such as for a different result size or a different set of columns returned from a SELECT * statement, CoCo updates the workbook to keep existing data, formulas and assets intact.