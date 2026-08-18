Governed AI for Every Builder: Enterprise Controls in Snowflake CoCo

In July, we wrote about Snowflake CoCo's ability to scale enterprise AI with trust, organized around three ideas: governing AI costs, grounding AI in enterprise context and bringing trusted AI into the places where work already happens.

Building on that foundation, we are expanding our governance capabilities today. While per-user quotas for AI cost management are now generally available, we are also introducing three new capabilities (generally available soon) that extend governance beyond spend to access, behavior, and tooling. This allows organizations to define boundaries not only for AI costs, but for what AI can reach, how it behaves, and which external systems it can interact with.

Together, these controls give platform and security teams a clear solution to enterprise AI access: Administrators get enough visibility and control to open CoCo broadly across their organizations, and builders get an agent that inherits those guardrails automatically. As a result, governance stays in the background and work moves forward.

Cost governance: Per-user quotas are now generally available

Per-user quotas are now generally available across every CoCo surface: CoCo in Snowsight, CoCo CLI and CoCo Desktop.

Administrators set daily and monthly AI credit limits per user, and Snowflake enforces them automatically. When a user reaches a limit, their access is blocked with no custom code, stored procedures or manual intervention required. Access resets at the next cycle boundary.

Daily and monthly limits are evaluated independently. A data engineer who asks CoCo to iteratively refactor a suite of legacy stored procedures, running dozens of prompts to get the output right, no longer shows up as a surprise line item at the end of the month. Daily limits cap usage at the threshold you set and block further requests until the next cycle.

Usage remains fully queryable through SNOWFLAKE.ACCOUNT_USAGE, with per-request detail by user, model and token type. You can also ask CoCo directly "Which users are consuming the most credits this month?" and get an answer with the underlying data attached.