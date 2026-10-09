Role-based access control (RBAC) is how nearly every Snowflake customer enforces least privilege. The promise is elegant: model your organization as roles, grant each role only what it needs, and audit access cleanly. But anyone who has administered RBAC at scale knows the reality — hundreds of roles, thousands of objects, scripts to keep grants in sync, and access requests buried in ticket queues.

Today we're announcing three capabilities that simplify RBAC administration end to end: Inherited Grants (generally available), Container-level Manage Grants (generally available) and Request Access in Workspaces (public preview). Together, they turn role hierarchy into your single source of truth, give administrators one place to see and manage every privilege, and let users get the data access they need without filing a ticket.

The problem: RBAC administration doesn't scale with your AI data estate.

Three pain points dominate RBAC maturity conversations we have with customers:

Grant sprawl: When multiple roles need the same access, granting SELECT independently on each object can create substantial administrative overhead. A shared access role with one inherited grant can cover all current and future tables in a container, while the role hierarchy distributes that access to the appropriate analyst roles — reducing the need for per-object re-grants and synchronization scripts.

Lack of scoped delegation: Access management traditionally relies on account-level MANAGE GRANTS privileges. To allow database or schema administrators to manage access within their domains, security teams may be forced to overprovision them with account-wide grant authority. This increases security risks from excess privileges and turns central security teams into administrative bottlenecks for everyday grant operations.

Access friction: An analyst discovers exactly the table they need, then waits days for a ticket to reach a data engineer who can run the GRANT. Data teams become the bottleneck for the very self-service analytics they're meant to enable.

Inherited grants: grant once, inherit everywhere (GA)

Inherited grants reduce grant sprawl at the container level. Grant a privilege once on an account, database or schema, and Snowflake automatically applies it to every current and future object of the specified type within that container — without per-object re-grants or maintenance scripts. The privilege is then available to the grantee and roles that inherit from it through the role hierarchy.