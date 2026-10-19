How to Build a Modern Fraud Detection Platform with Online ML

Fraud is a growing problem that continues to drive compliance expenses higher year after year. Achieving regulatory compliance with effective, real-time fraud prevention has quickly become one of the financial services industry's most critical and expensive challenges. Enterprise-ready fraud detection relies on robust machine learning infrastructure that continuously and dynamically analyzes transaction patterns, flags anomalies and adapts to emerging threats in real time.

Catching bad actors before a transaction clears requires production-grade infrastructure designed to detect fraud in milliseconds. In this blog post, we'll dive into how Snowflake ML addresses these real-time challenges by unifying streaming features, low-latency model serving and MLOps on a single data and ML platform. In particular, we highlight the advantages of using Snowflake’s Online Feature Store (now generally available) to productionize fraud detection workflows by serving features in less than 10ms and enabling subsecond feature freshness from real time streaming events.

Why it's hard: The real challenges

For all financial institutions, there are three core challenges that make the fraud detection problem difficult to address at enterprise scale: latency of results for real-time transactions, the ever-changing landscape of fraud tactics, and the comprehensive security and governance requirements of sensitive customer and financial data.

Addressing the latency problem

Most institutions struggle to detect fraud in real time because legacy batch pipelines and static rules engines cannot evaluate live transactions against fresh behavioral data within millisecond SLAs. Stopping fraud requires an architecture capable of delivering subsecond feature freshness. This includes using stream feature views to continuously ingest live events (e.g. logins, transactions) into a low-latency serving layer. During inference time, real-time feature views need to dynamically compute request-level metrics (e.g. comparing current transaction spend to a customer's historical baseline).

Monitoring model performance over time

Fraud models degrade as adversaries adapt. What detected synthetic identity fraud last quarter may miss the next generation of attacks this quarter. This is model drift — and most institutions discover it too late. Enterprises that are successful at monitoring performance over time have fully managed ML systems that are easy to develop, iterate and promote relevant features and models to production to seamlessly adapt to changes in the business.

Keeping all data secure and governed

For most legacy fraud detection systems, inference calls often send data to an external platform. Egress leads to governance risk level that may be unacceptable for regulated financial institutions. End-to-end data lineage and data governance are must-haves for a production fraud detection system that includes sensitive data.

These business challenges stem directly from traditional ML infrastructure limitations — and solving them requires an end-to-end, real-time ML platform built for enterprise scale.

What successful fraud detection looks like

VALID Systems helps financial institutions prevent fraud in real time across teller, ATM and mobile channels, guaranteeing over $6 billion in immediately available funds each month across more than 425 million unique accounts.

After its legacy solution had reached its ceiling, VALID Systems rearchitected its fraud detection ML platform on Snowflake so that all features, training data, models and inference exist in one place, maintaining the same API contract with zero egress.

VALID’s models now optimize for the dollar value of the decisions they make, not just whether they got a row right or wrong. This shift in objective compounds performance. A small improvement targeting the highest-risk transactions outweighs a larger improvement spread evenly across all of them. Every tuning run is logged and fully auditable, so compliance teams get the documentation as a byproduct of the process instead of as an afterthought.

As a result of this new platform change, VALID achieved a 7%-10% drop in deposit loss rates and detected 15%-17% more bank fraud losses.

