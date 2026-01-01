VALID Systems Catches 15–17% More Bank Fraud with Snowflake ML

Every check deposit triggers a split-second risk decision, and the stakes of getting it wrong are high for both sides of a transaction. If a bank makes the incorrect choice, they’ll absorb the loss from fraud, or jeopardize a legitimate customer who can’t access the money they’re owed.

VALID Systems exists to stop this from happening in the first place, helping financial institutions from community banks to the top 10 make these calls in real time across teller, ATM and mobile channels. From catching over $600 million in fraud to removing friction from the deposit experience, their platform guarantees over $6 billion in immediately available funds each month across more than 425 million unique accounts.

After seven years, the legacy AutoML platform powering InstantFUNDs (funds availability scoring) and CheckDetect (check fraud detection) had hit its ceiling. Hyperparameter tuning was opaque, accuracy metrics were optimized for rows instead of dollars, and IT-gated deployment cycles blocked the decision science team. Every inference call sent data to an external SaaS, creating the kind of egress and governance exposure risks banks can’t accept. With model risk requirements tightening, VALID needed infrastructure that moved at the speed of business without creating new vulnerabilities.