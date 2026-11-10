When an app or agent needs to answer a question instantly, such as whether to approve a return, which product to recommend or what state a machine is in, Hybrid Tables turn Snowflake into the serving tier. Data-serving workloads see the biggest gains from this release. In preview, they saw up to 6.7x lower p50 latency and 6.3x lower p99 latency.⁵ Now, teams serve far more concurrent lookups on far less compute.

For example, Grailed serves subsecond, personalized style recommendations to millions of users from precomputed ML results in Hybrid Tables, with no separate serving database.

The same pattern fits demanding operational environments such as manufacturing, logistics and supply chain. Operators need millisecond lookups on the current state of a job, a machine or a shipment, while planners run analytics on the same data. Hybrid Tables serve the lookups, and standard tables handle large-scale joins, both on one platform without per-table tuning. The p99 improvements matter most here, where a slow tail can stall a line or a schedule.