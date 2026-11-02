Stored procedures have long been a part of how teams build and manage data workflows in Snowflake. They allow developers to bring SQL statements, business logic and error handling together in the database, rather than coordinating each step in their application. For longer-running tasks such as data transformations and batch processing, they provide a practical way to organize and reuse that logic.

With hybrid tables, developers can also build applications that depend on frequent, low-latency reads and writes. However, these applications have different requirements. A read or write may touch only a handful of rows, but it needs to complete quickly while keeping related changes consistent.

To support these workloads, we're introducing Inline Stored Procedures, a new type of SQL stored procedure designed specifically for hybrid tables. Inline Stored Procedures execute a group of statements as one atomic unit in Snowflake's query processing layer, reducing the overhead of coordinating each statement separately.

In this article, we'll explore why that matters for transactional applications, walk through an example and compare its performance with a Standard Stored Procedure.

Why Inline Stored Procedures matter

Snowflake already supports stored procedures that combine multiple SQL statements in a single application call. While this removes the need for the application to send each statement separately, a Standard Stored Procedure still coordinates execution statement by statement within Snowflake.

For a transformation that processes a large volume of data, this coordination may account for a small portion of the overall runtime. For a hybrid table procedure made up of short point lookups or small writes, the same overhead can become a significant part of the overall execution time. Faster individual queries do not remove the time spent coordinating the complete operation.

A procedure call alone does not make its writes atomic. Developers need to define a boundary and handle failures so that related changes either commit together or roll back. Inline Stored Procedures address these concerns by bringing the statements into a single atomic block and dispatching that block as one unit.

Introducing atomic blocks

An atomic block is a group of statements treated as one all-or-nothing operation. Atomic compound statements are part of the ANSI/ISO SQL standard, defined in SQL/PSM (Persistent Stored Modules). In Snowflake, BEGIN ATOMIC ... END is currently supported only inside an Inline Stored Procedure.

Consider an application that stores customer orders in an orders table and tracks their history in an order_events table. Creating an order requires a write to both tables. An atomic block ensures that either both writes succeed or neither takes effect: