Up to 10x Faster Large Inserts on Snowflake Hybrid Tables

With our release of Hybrid Table Bulk INSERT, we are bringing the faster performance of Optimized Bulk Loads to more INSERT queries, achieving up to 10x faster batch INSERTs.[0]

Hybrid Tables leverage a row store as the primary data store to provide excellent operational query performance. When you write to a Hybrid Table, the data is written directly into the row store. Data is asynchronously copied into object storage in order to provide better performance and workload isolation for large scans without affecting your ongoing operational workloads.[1]

SELECT on Hybrid Tables can dynamically choose between these two storage engines to optimize individual queries based on the expected cardinality of the read. Bulk INSERT brings that same dynamic selection to our most utilized data manipulation language (DML) path: INSERT.

Today we'll discuss how we did it and how we have accelerated large ingestion workloads with this new capability.

Bulk Loading

Between tens of millions of daily insert queries sit a few hundred queries which perform Bulk Loads. Despite being a fraction of a percent of queries by volume, these humble DMLs account for over 80% of all data loaded into Hybrid Tables, based on internal platform telemetry as of September 2026.

Bulk Loading is limited to CTAS and INSERT into freshly created tables.[0]

INSERTing large amounts of data into a nonempty table (or even a truncated table) results in the row store being used where quotas and throttling kick in.

In March, Snowflake removed request-based billing from Hybrid Tables.[2] This alleviated the cost aspect of large row-store-based INSERT queries, but it didn't solve the performance and workload isolation aspects of running these queries.

Bulk INSERT

Bulk INSERT is the first generalized DML extension of Bulk Loading on Hybrid Tables. We have extended the Object Store of the Hybrid Storage system to allow back propagation seamlessly into the Row Store. In the same way that changes to the Row Store are synchronized to the Object Store, changes to the Object Store are now synchronized to the Row Store. This allows the system to dynamically decide which storage medium to write to based on the estimated size of the INSERT.

Below, we compare a 100-GB data load (10 million rows), on a Large warehouse, before and after the introduction of Bulk INSERT.