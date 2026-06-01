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Blog/Dikshant Adhikari
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Dikshant Adhikari

Product Manager, Snowflake
Dikshant Adhikari is a Product Manager at Snowflake focused on Hybrid Tables and transactional data experiences. With a strong infrastructure background spanning networking, distributed SQL and OLTP systems, he brings an end-to-end perspective on how modern applications interact with data platforms. Before joining Snowflake, Dikshant was a Product Manager for SQL at Cockroach Labs and worked on networking infrastructure at DigitalOcean, experience that informs his focus on building reliable, scalable and easy-to-use systems for application workloads.
JUN 10, 2026Product and Technology

Hybrid Tables Just Got Up To 8x Faster

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