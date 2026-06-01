Dikshant Adhikari is a Product Manager at Snowflake focused on Hybrid Tables and transactional data experiences. With a strong infrastructure background spanning networking, distributed SQL and OLTP systems, he brings an end-to-end perspective on how modern applications interact with data platforms. Before joining Snowflake, Dikshant was a Product Manager for SQL at Cockroach Labs and worked on networking infrastructure at DigitalOcean, experience that informs his focus on building reliable, scalable and easy-to-use systems for application workloads.