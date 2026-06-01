Abhishek Kashyap is a Director of Product Management at Snowflake, where he spearheads transformations and orchestration for data engineering and AI. With a deep background in product leadership, he previously led the Data Analytics and AI PM team at Google Cloud. A successful entrepreneur, Abhishek founded MarianaIQ, an AI-based B2B marketing company, in 2013, which was later acquired by 8x8. His extensive professional experience includes key roles at Pivotal, VMware, HP, and McKinsey. Abhishek holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park, and a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi.