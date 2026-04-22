APR 22, 2026|2 min read
Introducing DCM Projects: Declarative Infrastructure Management for Snowflake — Now in Public Preview
Fig. 1: Jan Sommerfeld gives an introduction on how to create auditable workflows to manage Snowflake objects with the new DCM Projects.
Managing Snowflake objects at scale has always required careful coordination — tracking what exists, what changed and who changed it. DCM Projects gives Snowflake users a declarative, auditable way to define, deploy and manage Snowflake objects as code, bringing the rigor of software engineering to data infrastructure.
“Snowflake DCM Projects has helped us bring structure to complex data initiatives across teams. It provides a foundation for CI/CD workflows that our teams can leverage to improve consistency as projects move toward production.”
Johnny Stevens
Senior Principal Data Engineer, Acadia Healthcare
What can you build with DCM Projects?
DCM Projects is purpose-built to help you manage specific workflows within the software development lifecycle. Today, it is focused on helping you with:
Platform infrastructure: Define and manage the foundational Snowflake objects your organization relies on — databases, schemas, warehouses, tables, roles, tags and so on. Store your platform standards in code, deploy them consistently across environments, and track every change over time.
Data pipelines: Manage the full lifecycle of your data transformation layer — including views, Dynamic Tables, functions, tasks and the dependencies between them — as a single, coherent project.
- Data governance: Manage access privileges at scale by defining roles and grants declaratively. When your access control layer is defined as code, it becomes reviewable, version-controlled and auditable.
- ML infrastructure and Streamlit Apps support: Currently in development — stay tuned.
“We joined DCM Projects very early in the preview phase, and I was genuinely impressed by both the pace of development and the overall quality of the feature. Given the current trajectory and roadmap, I’m confident it will soon become one of the best CI/CD solutions on the market.”
Vladimir Blaževic
Senior Developer, Clarivate
How DCM Projects works
DCM Projects provides manifest.yml file for target and templating configurations and SQL definition files that describe the target state of your Snowflake objects. You author these files locally or in a Snowflake Workspace, then use DCM Projects to plan, preview and deploy changes. DCM Projects computes the difference between what's defined and what exists, resolves dependencies automatically and applies changes in the correct order automatically.
The same set of definitions can be parameterized and deployed reliably across environments (dev, QA, production), giving you a consistent, repeatable path from development to production.
Key capabilities of DCM Projects
Get started
DCM Projects is now available in public preview. Try it yourself with the DCM Projects developer guide and start managing your Snowflake infrastructure the way you manage software.
Forward-looking statements
This article contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, and are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties. See our latest 10-Q for more information.