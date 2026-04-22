Fig. 1: Jan Sommerfeld gives an introduction on how to create auditable workflows to manage Snowflake objects with the new DCM Projects.

Managing Snowflake objects at scale has always required careful coordination — tracking what exists, what changed and who changed it. DCM Projects gives Snowflake users a declarative, auditable way to define, deploy and manage Snowflake objects as code, bringing the rigor of software engineering to data infrastructure.