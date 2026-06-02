Snowflake Horizon Context: The Governed Context Layer for AI, BI and Apps

Your context layer should work everywhere your teams do

Horizon Context is designed for an open ecosystem, so governed business definitions travel seamlessly to the BI tools, AI agents and applications your organization already relies on. Our business partners are a vital part of this equation, providing Snowflake customers direct connections to the systems and applications they use every day. Here's a look at how they're integrating with — and using — Horizon Context, in their own words.

Alation

“Alation's integration with Snowflake Horizon Context connects governed semantic definitions to enterprise data catalogs, giving teams the context they need to discover, trust, and use business metrics across every tool and AI agent in their organization."

—Satya Mishra, Head of Alliances and Corporate Development, Alation

AtScale

"AtScale and Snowflake share a simple belief: business definitions should be governed once and used everywhere analysts and AI applications work. With Horizon Context, trusted semantic context becomes part of Snowflake's broader governance framework, making it easier to discover, secure and activate across the enterprise. Whether teams define semantics in AtScale or Snowflake, they can invest with confidence knowing those definitions are governed alongside the rest of their data estate and available to the AI and analytics experiences that depend on them."

—David Mariani, Co-Founder & CTO, AtScale

Collibra

"Governed, consistent semantics and business ontology across the enterprise are required for AI agents and data users to understand, trust, and act on data at the speed of AI. Our integration with Snowflake Horizon Context ensures trusted metadata flows bi-directionally, giving joint customers a single, trusted view of the full enterprise context — to accelerate AI at production scale."

—Chandra Papudesu, VP, Product Management, Integrations & Lineage, Collibra

Domo

"Integrating Snowflake's governed semantic definitions with Domo helps joint customers reduce duplication, strengthen governance, and accelerate time-to-insight on trusted KPIs across their entire organization."

—Matthew Payne, VP of Engineering, Domo

Hex

"With Snowflake Semantic Views in Hex, teams work from trusted, governed metrics in notebooks, SQL and data apps, reducing inconsistencies and moving faster with reliable insights."

—Carlos Aguilar, Head of Product, Hex

Looker

"We’re excited to expand Looker’s universal semantic layer to support analytical models hosted in-database with Snowflake Semantic Views. Customers will now have the option to query and write back semantic definitions to scale conversational analytics across the enterprise with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud."

—Sean Zinsmeister, Director, Outbound Product Management, Google Cloud

Omni

"Our integration with Snowflake Horizon Context brings governed definitions into every interface, from AI-driven chat to spreadsheets and dashboards. This consistency helps customers scale self-service analytics and power trustworthy data products."

—Jamie Davidson, Co-Founder, Omni

Sigma Computing

"Sigma integrates directly with Snowflake Horizon Context, querying Semantic Views in real time so governed business definitions are instantly reflected in every spreadsheet, dashboard and exploration. This gives our mutual customers a single source of truth without sacrificing the flexibility they need to move fast."

—Hassen Karaa, SVP of Product, Sigma Computing

Tableau

"Tableau is adding support for Snowflake Horizon Context semantic definitions within its data model, ensuring analysts can trust that metrics are consistently defined and accurately aggregated by the underlying semantic layer. This gives joint customers a single definition of truth across Tableau and Snowflake."

—Nick Brisoux, Senior Director of Product Management, Tableau

ThoughtSpot

"With ThoughtSpot's native support for Snowflake Semantic Views, our users can query from a semantics layer enriched with AI-native context, so every agent, dashboard and embedded experience your business runs on reasons from one governed, continuously improving context layer.”

—Francois Lopitaux, SVP Product Management, ThoughtSpot

The path to agentic AI

Autonomous agents cannot reason about your business if your data carries no embedded meaning. Without context, an agent guesses. With context built natively into the platform, an agent acts. With context that is also governed natively, an agent can be trusted.

But context does not come from one place. It lives in your BI tools, your query history, your metadata catalogs and the institutional knowledge your teams have built over years. Horizon Context connects to these sources, enriches your semantic layer automatically, and governs the result in one system, preventing sync and drift issues.

That is what most platforms cannot offer. A context layer bolted on top of a governance engine must reconcile two systems every time a query runs. When definitions drift, the agent follows the wrong one. Horizon Context is different because semantics live inside the governance engine and are enforced at query time, not copied or cached.

Learn more about Horizon Context at snowflake.com/en/product/features/horizon-context

This content contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, and are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties. See our latest 10-Q for more information.