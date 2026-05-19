dbt Fusion Is Now Available on Snowflake

Snowflake now supports dbt Fusion as a selectable version on dbt Projects, designed to improve compilation times for many builds, particularly as project complexity increases. Switching versions is just a toggle — no project reconfiguration needed.
Fusion is one part of a larger set of improvements across our native support in dbt Projects with updates across major areas including platform, developer experience, orchestration and CI/CD to make building and operating dbt projects on Snowflake considerably more capable. Here's what's new.
dbt Fusion: Faster compilation, no extra cost
dbt Fusion is now available as a version on Snowflake's dbt Projects. Fusion is designed to improve compilation times for many builds, particularly as project complexity increases, and doesn't require migration overhead.
Trying it is simple: A version toggle in Workspaces lets you move between dbt versions without changing your project configuration. No new pricing tier or contract changes are generally required for existing dbt Projects. If you're already using dbt Projects on Snowflake, Fusion is available to you today. If you want to try it, just create a project or move an existing one into Snowflake.
Platform: Broader version support
Snowflake Workspaces and deployed dbt project objects now support dbt Core versions 1.9.4, 1.10.15 and dbt Fusion 2.0.0-preview, available today in Snowflake CLI 3.15.0.
Developer experience: Build in your IDE or your browser
Snowflake meets you where you work with developer workflows and AI coding agents in your favorite IDE or natively on Snowflake.
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Cortex Code in VS Code (or your IDE of choice)
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Cortex Code can manage the full lifecycle of open source dbt CLI operations — installation, editing, authoring and execution — from inside VS Code or any supported IDE. For native dbt Projects on Snowflake, Cortex Code includes dedicated skills for deploying, executing and preparing projects for deployment, including migrating environment variables to dbt vars.
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Snowsight Workspaces
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Prefer working in the browser? Snowsight provides a fully managed environment with dbt versions 1.9.4 and 1.10.15 preinstalled with a built-in Cortex Code panel for development. No local setup is typically required. The Workspaces DAG also supports column-level lineage powered by the Snowflake Horizon Catalog, a capability not currently supported in standard dbt Core.
Orchestration: Native Snowflake Tasks and Airflow
You can now use native Snowflake Tasks to run
EXECUTE DBT PROJECT, bringing dbt execution into the same orchestration layer you use for the rest of your Snowflake workloads. Create and manage schedules directly from the object details page or from a Workspace. Standard Task capabilities apply: Task graphs, dependency management and alerting all work out of the box.
Running Airflow? You can create pipelines to execute dbt project objects and use Cortex Code to author and edit those pipelines without switching tools.
CI/CD: Simpler auth and tighter integrations
Snowflake CLI remains the recommended path for deploying and executing dbt project objects in external CI/CD pipelines. Several capabilities are now generally available:
- Snowflake-managed network policies for GitHub are generally available (GA). Simplified authentication for GitHub Actions workflows with no custom infrastructure required. Expanded CI/CD support for Azure DevOps and GitLab is also in public preview.
- Multiversion support via the
--dbt-versionflag is GA as of Snowflake CLI 3.15.0.
- A comprehensive GitHub Actions user guide is now available to help teams set up CI/CD end to end.
- Triggered actions in Snowsight let you kick off a dbt workflow when a pull request is opened or a commit lands on your main branch.
What's next
The roadmap ahead is focused on pace and breadth: dbt Core version cadence, expanded CI/CD integrations and continued investment in the developer experience. The goal is to make Snowflake the best place to build, run and scale dbt projects — without the overhead of managing infrastructure, versions or integrations yourself.
Get started today
dbt Fusion is available on Snowflake now. Try it in your dbt Project and explore the Snowflake CLI documentation to learn more.
Forward-looking statements
This content contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, and are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties.