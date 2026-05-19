dbt Fusion Is Now Available on Snowflake

Snowflake now supports dbt Fusion as a selectable version on dbt Projects, designed to improve compilation times for many builds, particularly as project complexity increases. Switching versions is just a toggle — no project reconfiguration needed.

Fusion is one part of a larger set of improvements across our native support in dbt Projects with updates across major areas including platform, developer experience, orchestration and CI/CD to make building and operating dbt projects on Snowflake considerably more capable. Here's what's new.

dbt Fusion: Faster compilation, no extra cost

dbt Fusion is now available as a version on Snowflake's dbt Projects. Fusion is designed to improve compilation times for many builds, particularly as project complexity increases, and doesn't require migration overhead.

Trying it is simple: A version toggle in Workspaces lets you move between dbt versions without changing your project configuration. No new pricing tier or contract changes are generally required for existing dbt Projects. If you're already using dbt Projects on Snowflake, Fusion is available to you today. If you want to try it, just create a project or move an existing one into Snowflake.

Platform: Broader version support

Snowflake Workspaces and deployed dbt project objects now support dbt Core versions 1.9.4, 1.10.15 and dbt Fusion 2.0.0-preview, available today in Snowflake CLI 3.15.0.

Developer experience: Build in your IDE or your browser

Snowflake meets you where you work with developer workflows and AI coding agents in your favorite IDE or natively on Snowflake.