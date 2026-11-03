The a16z research team put it plainly in their March 2026 analysis: "A crucial reason agents didn’t work well was a lack of proper data context." An agent answering the question "What was revenue growth last quarter?" can write competent SQL against a plausible-looking table yet return wrong numbers with full confidence because nobody told it which field carries the authoritative definition of “revenue.”

Snowflake's approach starts from the principle that agents should inherit the context your organization has already built: the schemas, metrics, business logic, governance policies and permissions that define how your data works. Several new and enhanced capabilities make this practical.

Snowflake Cortex Sense (public preview soon) autobuilds context from your existing schemas, metric definitions and business logic, so you don’t spend weeks setting up and defining connections. Cortex Sense works across your own data, shared data and data you purchase through Snowflake Marketplace — so agents understand the entire picture, not just one team's slice of it.

When agents need to reason over large volumes of unstructured information, Analytical Search (public preview) lets them count, compare and find trends across thousands of documents at once, from contracts and support tickets to internal reports. This is not keyword search; Analytical Search applies AI functions across document collections to answer questions such as "How many contracts contain a price escalation clause?" or "Which support tickets mention the same root cause?" And because Cortex Search now enforces row access and masking policies on source tables (private preview), the documents an agent can see follow the same rules as the structured data it queries.

As agents move from finding documents to understanding them, Snowflake’s new embedding model Arctic Embed 3S (generally available soon) improves retrieval quality over Arctic Embed L-v2.0 by 3% in English, 6% in multilingual retrieval, and 23% for structured tables and columns, while keeping the same compact size class.

As frontier models become commoditized, the competitive advantage shifts to how well a model understands your specific business. Organizations are turning to open-weight foundation models that are customized to their specific domain using post-training methods such as supervised fine-tuning and reinforcement learning. Snowflake Cortex Training (public preview) makes it easy to posttrain and deploy open-weight models — Qwen, DeepSeek, Mistral, Gemma and others — on proprietary data using fully managed GPUs. Benchmarks show up to 61% lower cost than competing serverless offerings.1