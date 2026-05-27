Context Engineering: Managing Instructions, Data, Memory and State for Better AI Systems

For each model call, the application constructs a temporary working set from information distributed across several systems. That process typically begins before the final prompt is rendered.

Resolve identity, permissions and state

The context builder first establishes who’s making the request and where the request sits within the larger workflow.

Identity determines which data sources, records and tools the application is allowed to expose. Workflow state supplies the information needed to continue from an earlier step: session identifiers, selected entities, completed actions, pending approvals or intermediate results.

In a multitenant application, these values should shape retrieval at query time. Fetching unrestricted records and removing unauthorized results later creates an unnecessary exposure path. Filters based on tenant, role, region or document-level permissions belong as close to the underlying data access as possible.

The same principle applies to tools. A model doesn’t need the definition of every function available to the broader application. The system should expose only the tools permitted for the current user and task.

Select candidate context

Once identity and state are resolved, the application determines which sources are likely to contain useful information.

A request may trigger several forms of retrieval:

Semantic or keyword search across documents

SQL queries over structured business data

Lookups in a conversation or workflow store

Retrieval from long-term memory

Selection of relevant tools or APIs

Loading of system or task-specific instructions

Each source returns a different type of payload. For example, a database query may return rows and typed fields, while a tool registry returns schemas rather than business facts.

The application then needs a common selection strategy. Semantic relevance is one signal, though rarely the only one. Recency, source authority, permissions, entity identifiers and token cost may all affect which candidates survive.

A policy published yesterday, for example, will typically outrank a more semantically similar version from last year. And a customer record with the exact account ID should take precedence over a text match containing a similar company name. For regulated or high-consequence workflows, information from an approved internal source will outrank a web result even when both appear relevant.

Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) is one of the primary techniques used during this stage.

Rank, filter and budget the results

Retrieval usually produces more material than the model should receive. Before context assembly, the application needs to narrow the candidate set.

Metadata filtering removes records that don’t match the current tenant, time period, product version or other task-specific criteria. Reranking then evaluates the remaining results in relation to the actual request. Some systems use a dedicated reranker model, while others combine retrieval scores with deterministic rules.

Token budgeting adds another constraint. System instructions, output schemas and tool definitions occupy part of the available context window, so conversation state and retrieved data must fit within what remains, with additional capacity reserved for the model’s response.

A context budget might allocate space across several categories:

Stable system and security instructions

The current user request

Workflow state and identifiers

Retrieved structured data

Retrieved unstructured passages

Tool definitions

Recent conversation turns

The expected output

These allocations don’t have to be fixed. An analytical request may need more space for query results, while a tool-driven workflow may devote more of the window to function schemas and state. The important decision is explicit prioritization. Without it, whichever component grows fastest is likely to crowd out information the model needs more.

Compress context where necessary

Long documents and accumulated history often exceed the available budget. Compression reduces their size while attempting to preserve the details needed for the current step.

Several approaches are common:

Remove duplicate passages.

Extract specific fields or sentences.

Summarize older conversation turns.

Replace completed tool traces with their final results.

Convert prose into a compact structured representation.

Retain recent turns in full while summarizing earlier ones.

Split large documents and retrieve only the most relevant chunks.

Deterministic reductions are usually the safest place to begin. For example, if a retrieved contract contains 40 pages but the task concerns renewal dates, extracting the relevant dates and clauses avoids spending tokens on unrelated sections. Likewise, an agent that’s called the same lookup tool several times may only need the current result rather than the full sequence of calls.

Summarization requires more care. A concise summary might omit an exception or qualifier that later affects the answer. For that reason, many systems preserve a link or identifier for the original source even when the model receives a compressed representation.

Compression also affects cost. In applications dominated by input tokens, shorter context reduces the amount of prompt data processed during every call. AI cost optimization strategies often include compression.

Assemble and order the context

After selection and compression, the system renders the final model input. The order of that material influences how the model interprets it. Stable operating rules should remain clearly distinct from retrieved content, and the current task, relevant identifiers and immediate constraints should be easy to find. Supporting material should retain enough metadata for the model — and the user — to identify its source.

A typical context layout might include:

System-level role, security and behavioral instructions Task-specific instructions Current workflow state and entity identifiers Retrieved structured facts Retrieved documents or passages Available tool definitions Recent conversation history The required output schema

The exact sequence depends on the model and workload. Testing is still necessary, particularly with long contexts. Models may give uneven attention to information placed in different parts of the window, and a critical constraint can lose influence when surrounded by large retrieval results.

Untrusted content also needs clear boundaries. Text retrieved from a document shouldn’t occupy the same instructional layer as system rules. Delimiters, typed message roles and explicit source labels help the model distinguish evidence from commands embedded within that evidence.

Validate the result before acting

A model response is an intermediate artifact until the surrounding application verifies that it’s safe and usable.

For tool calls, validation may include:

Checking arguments against the current schema

Confirming that required fields are present

Verifying identifiers against the active tenant or session

Rejecting unsupported actions

Applying rate, amount or scope limits

Requiring human approval for sensitive operations

Structured outputs provide a predictable interface for this process. By constraining the response to a defined schema, the application can detect malformed fields before they reach another service. Schema validation doesn’t establish factual correctness. A model may return a valid JSON object containing the wrong customer ID or an unsupported conclusion. Where accuracy carries operational consequences, the application may need additional checks against source data, business rules or an evaluation model.

Persist only the state needed later

After the call completes, the system decides what to retain. Saving the full transcript is straightforward, but retrieving the right fragment several calls later is much harder.

Useful persisted state may include:

The active record or entity ID

Decisions already made

Tools already called

Confirmed facts and their sources

Unresolved questions

Approval status

The current workflow stage

A concise summary of earlier interaction

The application should also record provenance: where a fact came from, when it was retrieved and whether it remains current. Without provenance, long-term memory may return a plausible statement that the system cannot verify against its source.

Retention policies deserve equal attention. Stored context may contain customer data, confidential documents or information that later changes. For this reason, memory systems need mechanisms for access control, correction, expiration and deletion.