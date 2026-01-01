LLM Evaluation: How to Measure Real-World Performance

The evaluation data set defines the work the system is actually being tested on, so even precise scoring is misleading if the cases don’t resemble production use. The value comes from curation: each case represents a behavior the team wants to measure and includes enough context and labeling to judge it consistently.

Build cases from real usage

Production queries are usually the best starting point because they capture the terminology, ambiguity and edge cases that users actually introduce. Teams can sample representative traffic, then deliberately increase the weight of high-value workflows and failure patterns that have already surfaced.

Over time, the set can also serve as a regression record. When a production bug is fixed, adding a corresponding case to the evaluation suite helps ensure that a later change doesn't quietly reintroduce it.

That process produces what teams often call a golden set: a curated collection of examples whose expected outcomes have been reviewed closely enough to support repeatable evaluation. The goal isn’t to make the collection enormous, but rather to make the cases representative enough that changes in the score correspond to changes practitioners care about.

Keep development and held-out data separate

Once engineers begin tuning prompts, retrieval settings or judge behavior against an evaluation set, that set starts influencing the system being measured. Repeated optimization against the same cases can gradually turn the evaluation into another development target.

A held-out portion protects against that effect. Teams can use one split while iterating and reserve another for less frequent evaluation, keeping the second set out of the normal tuning loop.

Versioning is equally important. If cases, labels or rubrics change casually between runs, scores from different dates stop describing the same test. Recording the data-set version alongside evaluation results preserves comparability and gives teams a way to distinguish an application regression from a change in the test itself.

Extend governance standards to evaluation data sets

When test cases come from real customer questions, documents or traces, they inherit the sensitivity of their source data: access controls, retention rules and handling requirements apply to the evaluation set as well.

The governance consideration reaches beyond storage. Sending production-derived questions and context to an external evaluation service may create a new copy of governed data, with its own access and retention path. For teams working under security, privacy or compliance requirements, evaluation architecture has to account for those data movements explicitly.

Human labeling introduces its own operational requirements. Annotators need written guidance, examples and adjudication rules so that two people applying the same rubric reach reasonably consistent judgments.