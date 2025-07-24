Latency measures the total length of time it takes the LLM to generate a response to a user’s prompt. The faster the model, the lower the latency. This LLM inference metric is especially important for real-time applications such as customer service chatbots, language translation, and retail or content recommender systems.

Latency is measured in two parts: time to first token (TTFT) and time per output token (TPOT). TTFT is the amount of time a user needs to wait before receiving a response to their input. TPOT measures the time needed to generate an output token for every user currently querying the system. Taken together, these two metrics account for the total time needed to generate a complete response.