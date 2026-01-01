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USE CASE

InteroperableLakehouse

AI is exposing the cost of fragmentation. Every copy adds pipelines, drifting policies and conflicting metrics. Build a fully managed, open and interoperable data platform tuned for AI and any Iceberg compatible engine in your stack.

LEADERS POWER THEIR LAKEHOUSE WITH SNOWFLAKE

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Capture complete context

Define business meaning once, so every agent, analyst and tool works from the same definitions, portable through Apache Ossie (incubating).

Secure Data

Achieve universal governance

Govern every Apache Iceberg™ table where it lives, from one catalog to any compatible engine.

Access data in place

Cut costs with a single resilient, shareable and optimized copy that Snowflake maintains and tunes for every engine that reads it.

UNIVERSAL GOVERNANCE

Define governance in Snowflake. Extend it to every Iceberg table, on any catalog

Your teams have multiple catalogs and platforms, forcing you to reconcile governance policies. Horizon Catalog, built on Apache Polaris™, extends Snowflake RBAC to externally managed tables in place. Govern today, and migrate when a team is ready, if ever.

Explore Horizon Catalog
Snowflake Horizon platform diagram
Fraud Protection

Govern tables in any catalog†

Access externally managed Iceberg tables from any engine through Horizon's IRC endpoints with Snowflake RBAC applied.

User Security

Protect sensitive data across engines†

Masking and row access policies apply to every query Snowflake serves or mediates through the Scan Plan API, regardless of engine.

Sno Databases

Audit every engine interaction

Security teams review external-engine access across your data estate in one place with IRC telemetry in Event Tables and Audit History records each Horizon IRC interaction.

ONE DATA COPY

Run your engines on one optimized data copy

Cut the pipelines between platforms and engines. Read and write Snowflake-managed Iceberg tables from Snowflake or any engine, in Snowflake storage or your own bucket, and query Delta and Parquet where they live.

enterprise lakehouse diagram
Iceberg Tables

Tune layout for every engine

Set file size and partition layout for the engines that read each table, so Spark and Trino scan faster, not just Snowflake.

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Simplify Pipelines

Automate table maintenance

Compaction, manifest compaction, clustering and orphan file cleanup† run automatically on Snowflake-managed tables, whether Snowflake, Spark or Flink wrote the data.

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Integrated Data

Stay online through outages

Replicate Snowflake-managed Iceberg tables across regions and clouds with failover groups, while client redirect keeps engines connected.

Explore the developer guide
All Your Data

Hand off Iceberg storage

Create Iceberg tables any engine can read and write, with no buckets to manage. Tri-Secret Secure keeps your managed keys in your control on AWS and Azure.

Explore the developer guide
Performance Scale icon

Connect any catalog

Access any Iceberg table with read-write access, automatic discovery and refresh in a connected view of your data estate with catalog-linked databases.

Explore the developer guide
Sharing Collaboration

Share without copies

With Open Data Sharing powered by Apache Polaris, consumers read your governed tables from any Iceberg REST client, no Snowflake account required.

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Sno Icons Workflowdiagram Outlined Aisparkles

Return to a known-good state

Tag snapshots such as month-end close, query a table as of a tag and test changes on isolated branches* that other Iceberg engines can read.

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BUSINESS LOGIC

Give meaning to your datafor every agent and person

Ground AI and analytics in governed business definitions, wherever the data lives

Most enterprise data has no definition or, if they do, those definitions don’t agree, so dashboards and AI return numbers nobody trusts. Horizon Context gives every analyst, app and agent the same governed meaning, built from work your teams have done, and automates the rest, with you in control.

Explore Horizon Context
horizon-context-marchitecture
Launch

Learn from what you already have

Semantic View Autopilot and Cortex Sense learn business meaning from the queries, models and dashboards your teams already use, so Semantic Views start from what exists instead of a blank page.

Explore semantic views
Faster Insights

Decide what's official†

Record approved definitions in Business Ontology, then compute them consistently with semantic views.

Explore Horizon Context
generative-ai-app-developers

Carry meaning across your tool stack

Semantic views are portable through Apache Ossie (incubating), so compatible BI tools and AI systems work from one definition.

Explore Snowflake for AI

CUSTOMERS

Leading organizations build their open andinteroperable data foundation on Snowflake

Financial Services

Affirm achieves agency over its data and improves performance

Affirm turned to Snowflake for its financial workloads to improve operational efficiency and performance, while keeping the flexibility and choice of an open and interoperable architecture.

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  • 66% Faster SLAs for fresher data
  • 6X Lower monthly replication pipeline costs
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Where Data Does More

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* Private preview, Public preview, Coming soon