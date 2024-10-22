Ebook
Modernizing to a Data Lakehouse on Snowflake
Get guidance from experts to create the necessary data foundation to unlock the full potential of your data with AI.
Dive into data engineering with relevant ebooks, guides, webinars, developer solutions and beyond to empower your learning journey.
Ebook
Get guidance from experts to create the necessary data foundation to unlock the full potential of your data with AI.
Case Study
Moving to Snowflake has allowed CTC to bring development to the data for cost-effective and reliable data processing.
Academy
This free course offers 15 new sessions designed for data engineers and architects of all experience levels. Get started now to acquire new skills and stay current with the latest industry trends.
Live Demo
You can now run Apache Spark DataFrame code on Snowflake. In this webinar, we’ll go deep into the feature, how it works, and how to get started.
Webinar
Learn how to build a pipeline with Python in Snowflake and then manage and deploy that notebook through an automated CI/CD.
Ebook
A modern data engineering practice produces fast, reliable and quality data for all of an organization’s business units.
Ebook
Find out how you can build a modern data engineering practice to produce fast, reliable, and quality data for all your business units, and to easily and securely share data across your organization, your ecosystem, and beyond.