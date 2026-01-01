Guide
Get Started with Iceberg Tables on Snowflake-Managed Storage
A step-by-step quickstart for creating a fully managed Iceberg table and connecting a compatible engine.
Launch production-ready Apache Iceberg™ tables from your first CREATE ICEBERG TABLE statement. Bring enterprise protections, open interoperability and automated storage maintenance to every table, so your team can deliver data products faster.
Encryption, Time Travel, Fail-Safe and cross-cloud replication capabilities protect every table out of the box without CSP IAM or security setup overhead.
Any Iceberg-compatible engine gets full bidirectional read and write access to your Snowflake Storage for Apache Iceberg™ tables, governed by Snowflake Horizon.
Storage layout, compaction, garbage collection and lifecycle management run in the background. Your team writes CREATE ICEBERG TABLE. Snowflake handles it all.
Built-in protections
Open Standards
When you need a new analytics tool, transformation framework or AI workload to access your Iceberg data, Snowflake Storage keeps it simple: Metadata, files and governance behave just like any Snowflake-managed Iceberg table.
Infrastructure, automated
CREATE ICEBERG TABLE is your entire setup checklist. Snowflake handles all the table maintenance operations automatically and continuously. Your engineers ship AI ready pipelines and new data products instead of maintaining infrastructure.
Costs you can forecast
You pay for the active data in your tables — not orphaned files, output from failed maintenance jobs or metadata overhead. Storage request costs from Snowflake compute run at $0. No bill surprises from activity you didn't expect.
Snowflake Storage
Everything you need to know about Snowflake Storage for Iceberg Tables.
Iceberg tables are open tables that let multiple engines work from the same governed data.
With Snowflake Storage for Iceberg Tables, Snowflake manages storage layout, compaction, garbage collection and lifecycle management automatically. A single CREATE ICEBERG TABLE statement gives you a fully managed Iceberg table with built-in protection capabilities like encryption, Time Travel, Fail-Safe and cross-cloud replication.
Self-managed storage shifts the operating burden to your team. That means 30+ setup and maintenance tasks, including IAM configuration, lifecycle policies, compaction and garbage collection. One misconfigured policy can corrupt table metadata, while unmanaged file growth can make costs harder to predict.
Any compatible Iceberg engine can read from and write to the same governed table through Horizon Catalog. Use your preferred engines and tools without duplicating data or locking into a single environment.
Snowflake Storage for Apache Iceberg™ uses Horizon Catalog to provide secure read and write access for compatible Iceberg engines — unlocking data interoperability across your stack while keeping one governed table instead of creating copies or sync pipelines
Snowflake automates Iceberg table maintenance, including compaction, garbage collection and lifecycle management. Your team does not need to schedule or manage that work manually. Storage request costs from Snowflake compute are included, so routine maintenance does not add separate request charges to your bill.
Snowflake uses table-based pricing, so you pay for active table data only. Storage request costs from Snowflake compute are included. That helps avoid the bucket-based billing surprises common with self-managed storage, where orphaned files, metadata overhead and GET, PUT and LIST requests can all add cost.