What Is Multicloud and Why Multicloud Observability Matters

Observe by Snowflake is an AI-powered observability platform designed to help teams analyze telemetry and investigate issues across complex, distributed environments.

Observe Apps bundle the relevant integrations for all three major cloud providers: AWS, Azure and GCP. The AWS App, for example, makes it easier to collect telemetry from AWS services and find that data once it's in Observe. With many AWS services monitored in one place, teams can spend less time troubleshooting and more time building applications and services for their customers.

The Azure and GCP Apps work the same way, and the range of services they cover keeps growing. Bringing telemetry from every cloud into one shared environment also means teams don't have to investigate each source on its own.

Once telemetry reaches Observe, it is stored in the Telemetry Lakehouse Foundation, built on Snowflake, and related signals are mapped through the Observability Context Graph. The Context Graph shows teams their connected datasets and the things they care about, anywhere from Amazon S3 buckets to Kubernetes clusters on Amazon EKS. Together, the Telemetry Lakehouse and the Context Graph make on-demand retrieval possible. Teams can explore their telemetry based on the questions they need to answer and follow relationships across services and infrastructure as troubleshooting needs change.

By bringing multicloud telemetry into a common analytical environment, Observe helps engineering teams work toward a more connected understanding of their applications and infrastructure.