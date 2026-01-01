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Use Case

Infrastructure monitoringfor faster incident resolution

Monitor your infrastructure across cloud, Kubernetes, containers, serverless and applications in real time. Pre-built apps model your stack the moment you connect, so you can find and resolve issues before they reach your users.

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UPCOMING WEBINAR | SEPTEMBER 16

Own Your Telemetry with Apache Iceberg: Open, Governed, and Reusable

In this webinar, we'll walk through the Observe on Iceberg architecture and what changes when your observability data is stored in an open format you own.

Overview

Modern infrastructure is complex. Resolve failures faster at scale.

Modern infrastructure is dynamic and ephemeral, so failures are hard to catch and their root cause is even harder to trace. Unify your telemetry to detect, monitor and address issues with Observe by Snowflake.

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Monitor each layer of your stack

Bring cloud, Kubernetes, containers and serverless into one real-time view with pre-built apps and dashboards that surface service health, availability and performance.

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Keep every dimension without the cost tradeoff

Every pod, container and host is a new dimension. Snowflake's architecture changes the economics: keep all your high-cardinality data instead of dropping it to cut cost. 

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Resolve issues faster with contextual pivots

Know what happened with in-context alerts and direct pivots to the logs. Automatically map cloud interdependencies and move from anomaly to root cause in fewer steps.

Benefits

Troubleshoot infrastructure fasterwith unified metrics and full context

Every stack and scale

Understand your infrastructure at scale — in real time

  • Unify cloud, Kubernetes, containers, serverless and applications in one live view.
  • Start with pre-built integrations and dashboards that are live as soon as data lands.
  • Automatically discover services and systems, then group and explore them without manual setup.
  • Hold onto performance data for ephemeral resources like pods and containers, even after they’re gone.
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high cardinality analytics

High cardinality analytics

Go deep on your data without watching your bill climb

  • Uncover signals hidden in high-cardinality data by exploring metrics by tags, labels and dimensions. 
  • Slice infrastructure performance across services, environments and regions without narrowing visibility.
  • Turn logs into actionable metrics with a point-and-click interface. Create new signals from data you already collect.
  • Keep analytics fast and affordable as cardinality grows on a lakehouse built for cost-effective scale.

Context

Troubleshoot in full context, without switching tools

  • See how services, apps and infrastructure connect through automatically created correlations.
  • Jump straight from a dashboard to the logs, alerts and dependencies behind an issue.
  • Cut through the noise with contextual alerts that show what changed and where to look.
  • Use AI SRE to investigate across metrics, logs and traces to pinpoint root cause faster.
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Prometheus-ready

Prometheus-ready

Scale beyond Prometheus without the operational overhead

  • Stream Prometheus metrics into Observe with native remote-write support.

  • Aggregate metrics from multiple Prometheus instances for centralized analysis across environments.

  • Preserve existing instrumentation while expanding visibility across teams, services and infrastructure.

Observability

Topgolf Eliminates Infrastructure Monitoring Silos with Observe by Snowflake

Topgolf replaced siloed infrastructure monitoring tools with Observe by Snowflake, cutting costs and giving engineers one platform to correlate infrastructure, application and business data across 50+ locations globally.

 

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Get Started

Take the next stepwith Observe by Snowflake

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  • Performance at scale

  • Faster troubleshooting

  • Lower cost with an open data lake

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Observe AI SRE

Frequently Asked Questions

Get quick answers to your AI SRE questions and learn how Observe by Snowflake helps you troubleshoot faster at scale.

An AI SRE is an AI agent built for incident investigation. It correlates logs, metrics and traces across your environment, surfaces what triggered it, and suggests remediation steps so engineering teams can resolve incidents faster. Observe's AI SRE grounds its analysis in the Observability Context Graph, which maps the relationships across your services, infrastructure, logs, metrics and traces. Observe’s AI SRE primarily serves SREs and on-call engineers and is easily accessible through a chat interface in Observe.

Observe also brings AI assistance into the workflows your broader engineering team already uses, including log search, trace analysis and other surfaces across the product, so teams can benefit from AI assistance without adopting a new interface.

Modern engineering teams generate more telemetry than any team can manually synthesize, and the volume only grows with microservices, AI-generated code, and agentic workflows. Meanwhile, investigation remains the dominant contributor to MTTR. Observe's AI SRE closes that gap. Rather than pulling context from multiple tools and running queries across fragmented systems, engineers ask a question and the AI SRE correlates logs, metrics and traces across the full environment, drawing on the Observability Context Graph to understand service dependencies, recent deployments, and business impact–and returns findings with recommended actions. The result is faster resolution that's accessible across the whole team.

SREs and infrastructure engineers are the primary users, but AI SRE extends investigation capabilities across the team. Developers can troubleshoot production issues directly from their IDE via the Observe MCP Server. Support engineers can investigate incidents without needing deep system expertise. Engineering leaders can reduce dependency on a small number of senior experts and make faster resolution accessible to the entire team.

Most AI observability tools layer AI on top of fragmented, siloed data and pull from multiple systems with gaps and duplicates. Observe's AI SRE runs on a unified Telemetry Lakehouse Foundation where all telemetry is stored together and structured by an Observability Context Graph that maps entity relationships across your stack. The AI SRE has complete context, not a partial picture, which means fewer false positives and more actionable root cause analysis.

Observe's MCP Server lets engineers troubleshoot directly from AI coding agents like Cursor and Claude. An Observe CLI also provides programmatic, agent-driven access to observability context, including reusable workflows for common tasks like investigating incidents, tracing failures, or validating changes.

* Private preview, Public preview, Coming soon