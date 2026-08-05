Jeremy challenged one of the most common assumptions in enterprise AI that says that better models simply need better data. In reality, AI is only as effective as the context it can access. That context extends far beyond raw telemetry. It includes the semantics that describe what data means, the relationships captured through ontologies and knowledge graphs, and the business context that connects systems. Just as important is how that context is accessed. AI agents need standardized interfaces, such as APIs, CLIs and Model Context Protocol (MCP), to reliably retrieve and act on information, while engineers need intuitive ways to drill into data and validate AI-generated insights.

Rich context combined with open access transforms disconnected telemetry into an environment where both humans and AI can reason effectively, investigate problems faster and make better decisions. Organizations that continue to store logs, metrics, traces, operational data and business context across disconnected systems make it difficult for AI to reason accurately about production environments. Instead, engineering telemetry should be treated as data that exists within a common foundation where relationships between systems can be understood and queried.

Aditya Gaur, Engineering Manager at Netflix, demonstrated what this looks like in practice through the company's work on automated root cause analysis. Although the project is often described as an AI initiative, Aditya explained that its success depended far more on data architecture than on AI itself.

Years before introducing AI agents, Netflix invested in connecting fragmented telemetry across systems, modeling operational relationships through an ontology and knowledge graph, and creating a shared context layer. By the time AI entered the picture, the foundation already existed. Rather than searching across disconnected logs and dashboards, AI agents could reason over structured operational knowledge and generate far more meaningful hypotheses during incident investigations.

Caitlin Colgrove, CTO at Hex, approached velocity from a different perspective. She urged leaders to rethink what it means to move fast in the AI era. Organizations cannot afford to be partially AI native. They eventually reach a point where they must commit fully by restructuring how teams build products, make decisions and incorporate AI into everyday work. She described this as "burning the boats." AI has to become foundational to how the business operates.

Hex initially responded to the arrival of generative AI by creating a dedicated AI product team. While the approach delivered useful features, it also created an organizational bottleneck. Hex ultimately disbanded the centralized AI organization and distributed responsibility across every product team. Today, Hex delivers product rapidly and embeds AI capabilities throughout the product because ownership lives with the engineers closest to the customer problem.

Chris Kozlowski, Managing Director at Barclays, brought an enterprise perspective to the discussion and highlighted that speed only creates value when it is matched with governance and trust. In highly regulated environments, engineering teams cannot afford to choose between innovation and control.

Corey Burke, SVP Engineering at Dialpad, and Arun Rajamanickam, VP of Engineering at project44, described how AI is changing the pace of software development. As AI agents become capable of implementing significant portions of a feature independently, engineers spend less time writing code and more time defining intent, orchestrating multiple agents and validating outcomes.

They emphasized that maximizing velocity requires building engineering platforms that allow teams to experiment quickly without compromising reliability. AI shortens the path from identifying a customer problem to validating a solution, but only if teams have the infrastructure, shared context and operational discipline to iterate confidently.