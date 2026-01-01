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Use Case

Troubleshoot fasterwith AI SRE

Correlate logs, metrics and traces across your full environment with the Observe by Snowflake AI SRE to pinpoint root cause and suggest fixes — wherever you work.

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UPCOMING WEBINAR | SEPTEMBER 16

Own Your Telemetry with Apache Iceberg: Open, Governed, and Reusable

In this webinar, we'll walk through the Observe on Iceberg architecture and what changes when your observability data is stored in an open format you own.

Overview

Stop correlating incidents manually when something breaks.

Investigate your full environment and surface root cause automatically with Observe by Snowflake AI SRE. Unify all telemetry and turn hours of investigation into minutes, at enterprise scale and lower cost.

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Reduce incident resolution times with full context

Map relationships across services and infrastructure, giving AI SRE the grounding to isolate root cause and cut investigation times.

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Cut the cost of running AI on your telemetry

All telemetry flows into a unified, low-cost data lakehouse while the Observability Context Graph keeps AI queries efficient at scale.

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Build custom observability workflows with MCP and CLI

Investigate without leaving your IDE by connecting the Observe MCP Server to Cursor or Claude, or build custom agentic workflows with the CLI and API.

Benefits

Resolve incidents faster withAI-driven investigation and automation

Faster troubleshooting

Go from alert to fix in minutes

  • Replace hours of manual correlation with a single conversation in the AI SRE chat interface.
  • Get targeted remediation steps with each finding, not just a summary of what dashboards show.
  • Reduce escalations and free your best engineers from being the only path to resolution.
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Comprehensive Insights

Investigate with AI that knows your context, not just raw telemetry

  • Integrate context directly with the AI SRE so it informs every step of the investigation.
  • Model relationships across services, infrastructure, deployments and business entities like users and transactions with the Observability Context Graph.
  • Resolve ambiguous terms, traverse complex dependency chains and narrow the search space, returning grounded findings instead of broad summaries.
  • Connect infrastructure behavior to real-world customer and business impact.
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Efficient by design

Cut observability costs while maintaining high performance

  • Scale to petabytes of telemetry without premium pricing, using a low-cost data lake with compute-storage separation.
  • Keep investigation costs predictable by narrowing the AI's search space before querying.
  • Eliminate data duplication, egress and expensive cross-platform joins.
  • Write telemetry to Apache Iceberg™ in your own data lake (currently in Private Preview) for open-format flexibility and cost control.
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Snowflake ML features screenshot

Operate at enterprise scale

Automate observability workflows with MCP and CLI

  • Connect the Observe MCP Server to Cursor or Claude to troubleshoot directly from your IDE.

  • Access observability context programmatically via the Observe CLI for agent-driven investigation workflows.

Learn about Snowflake CoWork

Get Started

Take the next stepwith Observe by Snowflake

Start your free trial

  • Performance at scale

  • Faster troubleshooting

  • Lower cost with an open data lake

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Observe AI SRE

Frequently Asked Questions

Get quick answers to your AI SRE questions and learn how Observe by Snowflake helps you troubleshoot faster at scale.

An AI SRE is an AI agent built for incident investigation. It correlates logs, metrics and traces across your environment, surfaces what triggered it, and suggests remediation steps so engineering teams can resolve incidents faster. Observe's AI SRE grounds its analysis in the Observability Context Graph, which maps the relationships across your services, infrastructure, logs, metrics and traces. Observe’s AI SRE primarily serves SREs and on-call engineers and is easily accessible through a chat interface in Observe.

Observe also brings AI assistance into the workflows your broader engineering team already uses, including log search, trace analysis and other surfaces across the product, so teams can benefit from AI assistance without adopting a new interface.

Modern engineering teams generate more telemetry than any team can manually synthesize, and the volume only grows with microservices, AI-generated code, and agentic workflows. Meanwhile, investigation remains the dominant contributor to MTTR. Observe's AI SRE closes that gap. Rather than pulling context from multiple tools and running queries across fragmented systems, engineers ask a question and the AI SRE correlates logs, metrics and traces across the full environment, drawing on the Observability Context Graph to understand service dependencies, recent deployments, and business impact–and returns findings with recommended actions. The result is faster resolution that's accessible across the whole team.

SREs and infrastructure engineers are the primary users, but AI SRE extends investigation capabilities across the team. Developers can troubleshoot production issues directly from their IDE via the Observe MCP Server. Support engineers can investigate incidents without needing deep system expertise. Engineering leaders can reduce dependency on a small number of senior experts and make faster resolution accessible to the entire team.

Most AI observability tools layer AI on top of fragmented, siloed data and pull from multiple systems with gaps and duplicates. Observe's AI SRE runs on a unified Telemetry Lakehouse Foundation where all telemetry is stored together and structured by an Observability Context Graph that maps entity relationships across your stack. The AI SRE has complete context, not a partial picture, which means fewer false positives and more actionable root cause analysis.

Observe's MCP Server lets engineers troubleshoot directly from AI coding agents like Cursor and Claude. An Observe CLI also provides programmatic, agent-driven access to observability context, including reusable workflows for common tasks like investigating incidents, tracing failures, or validating changes.

* Private preview, Public preview, Coming soon