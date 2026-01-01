An AI SRE is an AI agent built for incident investigation. It correlates logs, metrics and traces across your environment, surfaces what triggered it, and suggests remediation steps so engineering teams can resolve incidents faster. Observe's AI SRE grounds its analysis in the Observability Context Graph, which maps the relationships across your services, infrastructure, logs, metrics and traces. Observe’s AI SRE primarily serves SREs and on-call engineers and is easily accessible through a chat interface in Observe.

Observe also brings AI assistance into the workflows your broader engineering team already uses, including log search, trace analysis and other surfaces across the product, so teams can benefit from AI assistance without adopting a new interface.