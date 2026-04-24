PCI DSS Compliance: Shared Responsibility Explained

Once teams know where primary account numbers move through the environment, the next question is whether every downstream system actually needs them. Keeping PAN out of analytics, reporting and data science workflows where it isn’t required reduces unnecessary exposure and, depending on the architecture, can also reduce PCI DSS scope.

Tokenize PAN before downstream use

Tokenization replaces PAN with a non-sensitive substitute value before the data reaches systems that don’t need the original account number. The mechanism that allows the token to be associated with or exchanged for PAN remains protected within the tokenization solution, while downstream applications work with the token instead.

Implemented appropriately, tokenization can reduce the number of systems exposed to PAN and therefore the number that need to be evaluated as part of the cardholder data environment. The tokenization system itself, along with systems that can reverse or otherwise affect the protection of the tokenized data, still needs to be considered during scoping.

Use masking to limit who sees sensitive values

Dynamic masking serves a different purpose. Rather than removing PAN from the underlying data, it controls what particular users or roles see when they query it.

Masking is useful when some users need access to a table but don’t need to see the full account number. Because the PAN still exists in the underlying system, however, masking alone doesn’t remove that system from PCI DSS scope.

Segment systems that handle cardholder data

Segmentation limits how far the cardholder data environment extends by separating systems that handle PAN from systems that don’t need access to it. Network boundaries, access controls and other isolation mechanisms can help prevent unrelated workloads from becoming part of the same PCI DSS environment.

However, the effectiveness of that separation must be validated. If a supposedly separate system can connect to, administer or otherwise affect the security of the CDE, it may still need to be considered in scope.

Classify sensitive data so controls reach the right places

Tokenization, masking and segmentation depend on knowing where sensitive data resides in the first place. Data classification helps teams identify and tag PAN and other regulated data so the appropriate controls can be applied consistently as data moves into new tables, pipelines and downstream workloads.

Classification is an especially important data security control as the environment changes. A newly created analytics table or copied data set can introduce another instance of PAN even when the original source remains properly protected, so classification and monitoring need to extend beyond the initial scoping exercise.