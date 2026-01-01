Tokenization is a security technique that replaces sensitive data with non-sensitive placeholder values called tokens. Because the original data cannot be mathematically derived from the token, this technique minimizes data exposure in case of breaches and streamlines regulatory compliance. Tokenization is widely used in finance to protect payment card data and in healthcare to safeguard patient records. It also forms a key component of emerging digital business models.

This guide will break down what tokenization is, how it works and why it's important to ensure the security and privacy of sensitive data.

Tokenization replaces sensitive data, such as credit card or Social Security numbers, with randomly generated strings of characters that are linked to the original information via a secure data vault. The tokens themselves are meaningless; if one is hacked or stolen, the original data it represents remains secure.

This makes it distinct from encryption, where sensitive data can be revealed if someone is able to decrypt it. And unlike anonymization, which permanently removes identifying details from data, tokenization can be easily reversed by systems authorized to do so. Tokens allow businesses to process payments, run analytics and verify identities without needing access to the underlying data, greatly simplifying compliance with privacy regulations.