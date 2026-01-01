Data Security Compliance: Translating Requirements to Controls and Evidence

Although laws, regulations and standards use different terminology, many rely on the same underlying security controls. Identity and access management, encryption, data-level protection, logging, vulnerability management, retention, incident response and third-party oversight are necessary across multiple programs.

For compliance purposes, the implementation itself is only part of the requirement. Organizations also need records that show how a control was configured, reviewed and operated over time.

Identity and access management

Identity and access controls govern who can reach regulated data and under what conditions. Role-based access control (RBAC), least privilege, multi-factor authentication and periodic access reviews are common examples.

The evidence usually comes from the systems enforcing those controls. Role assignments, authentication settings, access-review records and logs of privilege changes give auditors and internal reviewers something concrete to evaluate.

Data-level protection

For sensitive data that users or applications need to work with, controls such as data masking, tokenization and row-level restrictions limit what they can see or use. Protections should align with the organization’s policies for the data involved. Evidence may include masking-policy definitions, row-access policies, tokenization configuration and records showing where those controls are applied.

Encryption and key management

Encryption protects applicable data in transit and at rest, while key management governs the cryptographic material behind that protection. Reviewers typically look beyond whether encryption is enabled. Key ownership, rotation, access and revocation records help show how the control is managed over time.

Logging and monitoring

Logging and monitoring create a record of activity around regulated data: who accessed it, what changed, when an event occurred and which actions followed. For compliance, the key question is whether those security records are complete, reviewable and available for the required period. PCI DSS, for example, sets explicit requirements for retaining audit-log history, so an organization needs both the logging control and the historical record to support an investigation or assessment.

Retention and deletion

Retention and deletion controls govern the lifecycle of the regulated data itself. Policies define how long particular records should remain available, which legal or business exceptions apply, and when the data should be deleted or otherwise disposed of. Evidence here includes retention configurations, deletion records, disposal workflows and approved exceptions, all of which show that the organization is applying its lifecycle rules to the data in scope.

Vulnerability and configuration management

Security compliance also depends on the systems around the data. In Verizon’s 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report, exploitation of vulnerabilities accounted for 31% of breaches, overtaking credential abuse as the leading initial access vector. Vulnerability scanning, patching and configuration assessments identify weaknesses that could undermine otherwise well-designed access and data-protection controls. Typical evidence includes scan results, remediation tickets, configuration findings and records showing when identified issues were resolved.

Incident response

Incident-response controls govern how organizations detect, assess, contain and document security incidents, including decisions about regulatory notification. Evidence might include tested response plans, incident timelines, notification records and post-incident reviews.

Third-party risk

Service providers and other third parties often process, store or access regulated data, which brings their controls into the compliance picture as well. Third-party oversight deserves particular attention as organizations rely on more external services. Verizon found third-party involvement in 48% of breaches in its 2026 data set. Due diligence records, contracts, security attestations, shared-responsibility documentation and periodic reassessments provide evidence that third-party risks are being reviewed and managed.