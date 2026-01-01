Data Breaches Explained: How Unauthorized Access Turns Into Data Exposure

Different controls address different parts of the path to sensitive data. Authentication controls govern how human and machine identities connect, network policies restrict where connections can originate, encryption protects data in transit, and least-privilege access controls limit what an authenticated identity or application can reach. Logging and access history provide the evidence teams need afterward to determine what actually happened. Data security depends on all of these controls working together.

Strengthen authentication for human users

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) reduces reliance on a password as the sole proof of identity, while authentication policies define which methods users are allowed to use.

MFA should be enabled by default for newly created human users, alongside ongoing measures to phase out single-factor password authentication. Authentication policies give administrators additional control over the methods allowed for different users.

Manage machine identities and secrets separately

Machine identities are becoming a larger part of the exposure surface. The Check Point research also revealed that 48% of organizations named managing nonhuman identities as an AI-related identity challenge, while 40% cited API key and credential sprawl and 37% cited over-privileged service accounts.

Service accounts, API keys and workload identities have different authentication patterns from human users. They may operate continuously, authenticate noninteractively and require access to data or APIs that a person would use only occasionally.

Their controls should reflect those differences: short-lived credentials where possible, secure secret storage and rotation, narrowly scoped permissions and clear ownership of each machine identity. If a service credential is compromised, those limits determine the permissions the attacker inherits.

Restrict where sessions originate

Network policies restrict which network locations are allowed to connect to the environment. If an attacker tries to use valid credentials from a disallowed IP range or network location, the connection can be denied before authentication succeeds.

Used alongside authentication policies, network policies narrow the set of conditions under which a session is accepted in the first place.

Protect data with encryption and key controls

Encryption protects sensitive data when it’s stored and while it moves between systems. TLS covers data in transit, while encryption at rest protects stored data, backups and snapshots against direct exposure from underlying storage.

The protection also depends on how keys are managed. If an attacker can access both the encrypted data and the keys needed to decrypt it, encryption provides much less separation. Key-management controls need to govern where keys are stored, who or what can use them, and how they’re rotated.

For especially sensitive fields, organizations may also use tokenization or application-level encryption so that plaintext values aren’t broadly available even to systems that can access the surrounding record.

Limit privileges with role-based access control

Once a user or service is authenticated, role-based access control (RBAC) determines which objects and operations it’s authorized to use. Applied with least privilege, RBAC limits each identity to the access required for its role rather than granting broader permissions by default.

If a role only needs a few tables to complete assigned work, it shouldn’t have access to more. Keeping privileges narrow reduces the effective permissions an attacker inherits if that identity is compromised, and limits how much sensitive data is reachable through the account.

Those privileges also need maintenance. Roles tend to accumulate access as applications change, employees move between responsibilities and new data products are created. Periodic review helps keep the permissions an identity has aligned with the work it still needs to do.

Control what authorized sessions can see

Table-level access is only part of the picture. A person, service or application may need access to a table without needing every row or every value in plaintext. Row access policies restrict which records are visible under a given policy condition, while masking policies protect sensitive values within columns.

An analyst might need to query a customer table without seeing a full Social Security number. An application identity may likewise need only the fields required for a particular transaction. Keeping those boundaries close to the data limits what the consuming application can expose if it’s later compromised.

Masking lets the query run while withholding values the user doesn’t need to see. Row-level controls apply a similar idea to records, narrowing which portions of the table are visible to a given role or context.

Data loss prevention (DLP) adds another layer of protection by identifying sensitive data and applying policies related to how it should be stored, accessed and moved. Depending on the deployment, DLP can monitor or block risky handling of data at rest, in use or in transit.

Bound application and AI access to data

Applications and AI agents should receive only the data and tools required for the task they’re performing. That includes the permissions attached to the application identity as well as the context, retrieval sources and tool calls available to the AI system.

For agentic applications, tool permissions deserve particular scrutiny because the agent may be able to query data or invoke downstream services on a user’s behalf. Narrowing those permissions limits the actions available if the application is manipulated or its identity is compromised.

Preserve evidence for investigation

Preventive controls limit what an identity, application or service is allowed to do. Investigation depends on a different set of signals: authentication logs, network telemetry, query and object-access history, application logs, API activity and, for AI systems, retrieval traces and tool-call records.

Those sources help responders distinguish potential exposure from observed activity. A permissions map shows what an account could access; logs and traces help establish what it actually touched, whether data moved beyond the original system and how far the intrusion progressed.

Evidence also needs enough context to be useful. Time stamps, identity information, object names, policy decisions and downstream activity all help teams reconstruct the sequence of events and support a defensible breach scope.

Important Note: These practices don’t make breaches impossible. However, they do help teams narrow exposure up front and reconstruct activity afterward.