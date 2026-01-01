Data Security Protocols: How Secure Data Exchange Works

For application traffic, TLS is one of the most widely used secure communication protocols. When an application connects to a web service over HTTPS, HTTP defines the application-level request and response, while TLS supplies the protected channel underneath the exchange. In other words, HTTPS describes HTTP carried over TLS.

TLS now sits underneath most everyday web traffic. In 2025 research based on browsing data from more than 140 million Firefox users, Mozilla researchers found that 92.1% of top-level connections globally occurred over secure, encrypted connections.

Before application data starts flowing, the TLS handshake establishes the session. Once that process completes, the endpoints use the derived session keys to protect the application traffic moving between them.

TLS 1.3 is the current IETF standard, while TLS 1.2 remains widely used and can still provide strong protection when it’s configured with appropriate cipher suites. TLS 1.3 simplifies the protocol and removes several older cryptographic options, so it’s generally preferred where supported. But TLS 1.3 also changes how enterprises inspect encrypted traffic and can disrupt the passive-decryption techniques organizations previously used for monitoring TLS 1.2 traffic.

Consider an analyst opening a BI application that queries a remote data platform. TLS protects the request and response as they travel between the client and service.

But once the query result reaches the application, the TLS session no longer governs what happens to that data. If the application caches the result, exports it to a file or writes it to another system, controls such as storage encryption, permissions and retention policies must be used.

Similarly, the presence of TLS says nothing about whether the analyst was entitled to see the result. Authentication establishes who is connecting, while authorization applies the roles, grants and policies that determine what that identity is allowed to access.

This is one reason encrypted network traffic and secure data access shouldn’t be treated as interchangeable concepts. TLS simply protects the exchange taking place over the session.

See how Snowflake Trust Center helps teams identify security risks, assess account configurations and strengthen controls around authentication, network policies and sensitive data: