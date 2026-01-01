The relationship between data governance and data privacy is easiest to see in actual operations. Privacy may define that a person has the right to request deletion of certain personal data. Governance is what makes that request executable. The organization needs to know where the person's data lives, how it is classified, which downstream tables or views reuse it, who has access to it, what retention rules or legal holds apply and how to record that the request was completed correctly.

Another example is access control. Governance creates the role structure, ownership model and policy framework that let teams grant and review access consistently. Privacy adds conditions for personal data, including which roles should be able to see it, whether certain columns should be masked, whether a given use is consistent with the purpose for which the data was collected, and whether disclosure should be restricted by jurisdiction or policy.

GDPR's "data protection by design and by default" language points directly at this operational connection, because it requires organizations to put measures in place so personal data is not made accessible more broadly than necessary.

Governance also provides the operating chain: classification leads to control, control produces auditability, and auditability becomes evidence of compliance. Privacy relies on each link in that chain. When a regulator, auditor or internal review team asks how personal data was identified, why access was granted, whether masking was applied or how a deletion request was fulfilled, the answer cannot rest on policy text alone. It has to be grounded in metadata, controls and records of what actually happened.

The need to operationalize data privacy is one reason organizations adopt a unified data platform, which can help reduce data complexity by centralizing discovery and policy enforcement. For example, Snowflake Horizon offers a built-in governance and discovery layer with data classification, dynamic data masking, row access policies, lineage visibility and access-control enforcement. This can give teams the ability to work in the same environment for governance work such as tagging, discovery and lineage while also applying privacy-oriented controls to sensitive fields and recording access activity that they may need for review or compliance response. Access History also records operations involving row access policies, masking policies and tag updates, which is useful when teams need to trace how a policy was applied or changed over time.

See how Snowflake Horizon supports data governors and data stewards: