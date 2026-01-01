What Is Data Stewardship? Everything You Need to Know

Understand what data stewardship is and how it differs from related concepts such as data governance and data ownership. Learn about the different types of data stewards, why their work is important, various use cases for data stewardship in an organization and types of data stewardship tools and platforms.

As organizations continue to collect unprecedented volumes of enterprise data, the practice of data stewardship has emerged as essential to modern data management.

Data stewards help ensure data assets remain accessible, reliable and secure by serving as the bridge between an organization's data governance policies and their effective implementation. Having a clear, structured approach to managing data quality allows raw data to be transformed into a strategic asset—driving more operational efficiency, faster decision-making, and better regulatory compliance.