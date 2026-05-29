Governance programs erode in ways that are easy to miss. Teams still reference the policy, and the council still meets. But controls get skipped for new use cases, exceptions accumulate, and by the time anyone realizes what's happening, the gap between what the program says and what the organization does is significant — and hard to trace back to any single point of failure.

A data governance audit is designed to find that kind of drift before it compounds. Not just whether a company can produce evidence for a regulator, but whether governance is actually operating across the data estate — whether policies are attached to real assets, whether stewardship responsibilities are being exercised, whether access controls reflect classification, and whether teams can trace what changed when a definition, permission or quality threshold shifts.

This guide covers what a data governance audit should assess, how to score maturity across key domains and why many organizations are moving away from periodic reviews toward continuous governance monitoring.