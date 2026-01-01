Kargo Keeps Ad Budgets Reaching Real People, Not Bots, With Snowflake CoCo

For the commuter on the subway, scrolling is a way to pass three stops. But for the brand paying to appear in that scroll, the budget gets used up by the second. The campaign deadline will not move, and neither will the question underneath it: Is that money reaching real people, in the right places?

Kargo exists to get the calculus right. It runs the marketplace behind many of these campaigns across connected television, social, retail media and the open web. Its offering includes building the creative and pairing it with predictive models in an approach it calls Creative Science.

If something goes wrong, a different clock starts. Kargo’s data scientists and service desk engineers need to find the needle in the haystack buried in thousands of tables across 9 petabytes of data — a log feed that grows by a terabyte a day.

Kargo’s data and AI team set out to shorten that hunt. Developer productivity came first: response times, incident response protocols and bug-fix timelines. But other AI coding tools carried no context about the business, its data or its platforms. And an AI tool that writes a query but does not know what the data means only moves the problem somewhere else.