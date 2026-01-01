Attentive Sends 75 Billion Personalized Messages for Over 640 Million Shoppers

The text arrives when you’re daydreaming about the shoes in your shopping cart or the sale that’s about to expire. There’s a good chance Attentive is behind that nudge, powering the SMS, email, RCS and push notifications that connect over 8,000 brands, including Steve Madden, Urban Outfitters and Crate & Barrel, with over 640 million subscribers. True to its name, Attentive drives 25% higher online revenue per customer year over year.

From when to reach out to a customer to what to recommend, the intelligence behind these messages runs on ML models, powered by structured data signals called features. These features lived inside a six-system stack built around Tecton, Attentive’s former feature store, requiring Snowflake, EMR, Jupyter, Metaflow and Anyscale to keep it running. Shipping a single feature meant coordinating all of them.

It’s no surprise that more than 30% of the ML platform team’s time went to operational maintenance and queuing issues instead of model development. Not to mention the licensing and compute costs of running six systems at once.

Tecton’s limitations made the data less accurate, too. It silently dropped late-arriving events, leading to models trained on incomplete data and train-serve skew that caused the pipeline to miss daily targets. The result was a personalization engine powering billions of messages operating on less complete data.