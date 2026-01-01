Dentsu Ends Broken Pipelines and Reclaims Team Time Across 145+ Markets With Snowflake CoCo
AI SUMMARY
Using Snowflake CoCo, dentsu achieves:
- Snowflake-native code generation across global markets
A faster path to Snowflake CoWork for engineering teams
Engineering reliability, not just speed
This summary was created with Snowflake CoCo and reviewed by an editor.
The challenge
Founded in 1901, dentsu is now the largest advertising agency in Japan and the fifth largest in the world. Over the last 125 years, dentsu has become a trusted expert global brands count on to understand and reach their customers.
From customer engagement management to media and creative, dentsu depends on its engineering teams to do its best work. Building, running and scaling its global infrastructure depends on code — and every line of code counts.
However, the other tools dentsu's engineering teams used to generate code were creating recurring problems. Every instance of broken code had a cost. Debugging, failed pipelines and context switching for engineers diverted their expertise from the critical work they were there to do.
Other tools suffer from issues like broken syntax, no schema or RBAC awareness. Snowflake CoCo fixes those problems in a single solution."
Morten Lileng
The solution
Dentsu turned to Snowflake CoCo to fix these problems and reclaim team time across the world. Rather than replacing the tools already in use, dentsu now uses CoCo as a connective tissue between all of its workflows, bringing live Snowflake context into the code generation layer itself.
Engineering leadership built a skills framework on top of CoCo that routes teams through questions, research and a development roadmap — all through conversation. Work that previously had no formal structure is now a repeatable process.
Across teams and markets, the pace has changed. Apps, AI agents and semantic views are built and deployed faster — opening a quicker path to Snowflake CoWork across the business. Identity resolution is advancing internationally, and broken code now gets caught before it ever reaches a pipeline.
Snowflake CoCo has made our Snowflake development conversational, quickly improving ROI across our global development teams."
Joe Tobey
The impact
Dentsu's data engineers now dig into problems and get answers quickly — without going through documentation and research. Time that was previously spent on triage has been reallocated to reviewing code and solving harder problems.
Reliability gains especially shine during code reviews. Engineers can stay in development mode instead of being pulled into triage. That, in leadership's words, has been revolutionary.
Across international markets, dentsu will keep redefining how brands reach their audiences just as they have for 125 years. The only difference? They now do it faster.
Additional resources
Powered by CoCo, perfected by humans
Share:
INDUSTRY
Advertising, Media & Entertainment, Agencies
PRODUCT CATEGORIES
LOCATION
Tokyo, Japan
Snowflake capabilities