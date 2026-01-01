Founded in 1901, dentsu is now the largest advertising agency in Japan and the fifth largest in the world. Over the last 125 years, dentsu has become a trusted expert global brands count on to understand and reach their customers.

From customer engagement management to media and creative, dentsu depends on its engineering teams to do its best work. Building, running and scaling its global infrastructure depends on code — and every line of code counts.

However, the other tools dentsu's engineering teams used to generate code were creating recurring problems. Every instance of broken code had a cost. Debugging, failed pipelines and context switching for engineers diverted their expertise from the critical work they were there to do.