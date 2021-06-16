Partners Together Now: Snowflake Announces FY22 Partner of the Year Award Winners

Partners are a vital part of the Data Cloud ecosystem and key to Snowflake’s growth. Each year at the Snowflake Partner Network Summit, we celebrate our partners and their innovative accomplishments with the Partner of the Year Awards. This year the event was presented virtually and our partners tuned in from around the world to hear the winners announced and to congratulate one another on their achievements.

We are proud to have hundreds of partners in the Snowflake Partner Network, and the Partner of the Year Awards shine a light on 20 of the very best. This year’s winners hail from around the world, including from India, Slovenia, Australia, and Japan. In addition to naming Global and Regional Service Partners of the Year and Technology Partners of the Year, Snowflake also announced inaugural winners in two new categories, Cybersecurity and Data Marketplace Partners.

Winners in each category were chosen for their outstanding performance across key focus areas, including technical integration, technical skills and certification, deploying Snowflake collaboratively, and market traction.

Partners participate in the Snowflake Partner Network in a variety of ways, including providing pre- and post-sales services or technology integrations to Snowflake customers and serving as data providers within Snowflake Data Marketplace. Snowflake partners receive the training, tools, and resources they need to develop their Snowflake practice and go to market successfully with Snowflake.

The Snowflake Partner Network continues to evolve—at the Snowflake Summit last week, Snowflake announced two new partner initiatives, Snowpark Accelerated and Powered by Snowflake. Snowpark allows developers to build experiences on Snowflake using their preferred coding languages and concepts, while Powered by Snowflake provides technical advice and joint go-to-market opportunities to companies that build and design applications on Snowflake.

We are thankful to all our partners and congratulate all of the FY21 Partner of the Year Award winners!