Adopting cutting-edge AI across France's enterprise and public sectors should not have to come at the expense of regulatory control. Digital sovereignty today hinges as much on local operational authority as it does on physical data location – enabling daily management, incident response and governance controls to remain firmly within national and continental borders.

This operational dimension lies at the heart of France's evolving security standards, including ANSSI's SecNumCloud qualification. To meet these expectations, organizations need an ecosystem where advanced analytics and local operational control work seamlessly together.

Today, Snowflake is proud to announce its intent to collaborate with Orange Business as an operating partner in France. This initiative will pair Snowflake's AI Data Cloud with Orange Business's operational expertise to deliver a sovereign-by-design data and AI platform built on sovereign infrastructure – such as Bleu – tailored for the French market.