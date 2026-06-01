Snowflake’s Data Sovereignty Capabilities

Snowflake operates as a global company, with its headquarters in the US, more than 10 affiliates in the EU and EEA, and close to 50 around the world. This overview outlines Snowflake’s sovereignty posture – focusing on current data residency controls and open standards that prevent vendor lock-in – alongside its strategic roadmap.

Snowflake is engaging with several EMEA sovereign cloud providers to offer both EU partner-operated sovereign deployments, and hybrid solutions that bring the capabilities of Snowflake to data stored on sovereign clouds in Europe.