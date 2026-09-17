Blog/Seth Youssef
Head of Sovereignty, EMEA
Seth Youssef
Seth is Head of Sovereignty, EMEA, at Snowflake where he leads the company's sovereign cloud strategy across Europe and the Middle East. Over 25 years, Seth has built a career at the intersection of deep technical expertise and regulated enterprise sales. Today, Seth leads Snowflake's sovereign cloud partnerships across EMEA, driving a multi-cloud sovereign data platform strategy for the region's most regulated industries
sort
Sep 17, 2026Data Governance
Data Sovereignty Demands More Than a Promise: Snowflake Integrates with STACKIT
Seth Youssef +1
Jul 13, 2026Data Engineering
Cross-Region AI Inference, Data Residency and Sovereignty: How Snowflake Is Designed to Earn Your Trust
Seth Youssef
Nov 6, 2025Product and Technology
Security and Governance Best Practices for Deploying Snowflake Intelligence Using Horizon Catalog
Nitika Gupta +1
Apr 30, 2025Product and Technology
Snowflake Ransomware Guardrails
Seth Youssef
Sep 11, 2023Industry Solutions
Complying with Quebec’s Data Privacy Laws Is Easier with the Data Cloud
Ryan O'Connell +1