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Blog/Seth Youssef
Seth Youssef

Seth Youssef

Head of Sovereignty, EMEA
Seth is Head of Sovereignty, EMEA, at Snowflake where he leads the company's sovereign cloud strategy across Europe and the Middle East. Over 25 years, Seth has built a career at the intersection of deep technical expertise and regulated enterprise sales. Today, Seth leads Snowflake's sovereign cloud partnerships across EMEA, driving a multi-cloud sovereign data platform strategy for the region's most regulated industries
Sep 17, 2026Data Governance

Data Sovereignty Demands More Than a Promise: Snowflake Integrates with STACKIT

Seth Youssef
Seth Youssef +1
Jul 13, 2026Data Engineering

Cross-Region AI Inference, Data Residency and Sovereignty: How Snowflake Is Designed to Earn Your Trust

Seth Youssef
Seth Youssef
Nov 6, 2025Product and Technology

Security and Governance Best Practices for Deploying Snowflake Intelligence Using Horizon Catalog

Headshot-style photo of Nitika Gupta
Nitika Gupta +1
Apr 30, 2025Product and Technology

Snowflake Ransomware Guardrails

Seth Youssef
Seth Youssef
Sep 11, 2023Industry Solutions

Complying with Quebec’s Data Privacy Laws Is Easier with the Data Cloud

Ryan O'Connell
Ryan O'Connell +1

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