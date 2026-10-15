AI has changed what French organizations need from a trusted cloud, or "Cloud de Confiance". A decade ago, sovereignty mostly meant knowing where your data resided. Today, AI workloads interact with an organization's most sensitive data on a regular basis, and a cloud platform that is merely located in France may be no longer sufficient.
Regulators are aligned: ANSSI's SecNumCloud qualification framework and the EU Cloud Sovereignty Framework with its SEAL classification levels are both pushing in a similar direction, setting some of Europe's highest standards for where data resides, who can access it and under which jurisdictions it is governed. Meeting that high bar will need a cloud that is designed for it.
Today, Snowflake is proud to announce its intent to partner with Bleu to bring the AI Data Cloud to France's regulated markets – combining Bleu's nationally operated "Cloud de Confiance" infrastructure with Snowflake's data and AI capabilities operated by a European partner to deliver a sovereign-by-design solution to customers in the region.
Built for France's sovereignty requirements
Bleu is built on the principle that digital sovereignty must be structural: French data centers in France, operated by French entities, governed by French law and auditable by French authorities, especially the French national cybersecurity agency, ANSSI. Bleu holds ISO 27001 and HDS (French health data hosting) certifications.
Bleu is targeting qualification under France's SecNumCloud 3.2 framework, which is among the most rigorous cloud security standards in Europe. This qualification signals compliance support and a fundamental commitment that the cloud environment operates with a level of independence and protection that can be relied upon for sensitive workloads.
"French organizations shouldn't have to choose between data sovereignty and state-of-the-art AI capabilities. Joining forces with Snowflake and Orange Business allows us to deliver the best of both worlds: a nationally operated cloud environment equipped with world-class data analytics and AI tools to drive innovation across France's most regulated sectors."
Jean Coumaros
Président, Bleu
By combining Bleu's trusted cloud infrastructure with Snowflake's AI Data Cloud and local European partners, organizations will gain several key protections:
Data residency, by design
Currently, customers deploy in the cloud region of their choice. Snowflake already operates across all three major cloud platforms in the EU. This partnership between Snowflake and Bleu will focus on extending customer choice to cloud infrastructure owned and operated by an EU organization within Europe.
Open format architecture
Snowflake customers can store their data in their own, customer-controlled, S3-compatible object storage, including storage provided by a cloud environment such as Bleu. Data can be stored using Apache Iceberg™, the open table format, meaning if a provider relationship ends, data remains accessible without migration or conversion, mitigating or minimizing the impact of kill-switch scenarios.
AI capabilities with optionality
Snowflake Cortex AI supports a broad portfolio of self-hosted, open-source, and frontier models, all accessible through a single, unified API. If a specific model becomes unavailable in a region or is discontinued by its provider, customers can switch to another model without changing their application code or data pipelines.
Independent compliance and certifications
Snowflake holds BSI C5, ISO 27001/27017/27018, SOC 2 Type II, HDS (French health data hosting), TISAX, PCI-DSS, and Cyber Essentials Plus, among others, each independently audited. This portfolio reflects a consistent commitment to global regulated markets; more details at trust.snowflake.com.
"This intended partnership marks a defining moment for Snowflake in Europe. With Bleu and a European operating partner, we will be able to offer the full breadth of Snowflake's data and AI capabilities to France's most regulated industries, operating within the sovereign perimeter that their compliance and risk frameworks demand. This is how Snowflake continues to earn trust in Europe's most demanding markets."
Dayne Turbitt
SVP EMEA, Snowflake
Learn more about Snowflake's data sovereignty capabilities
Forward-Looking Statements
This article contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding planned partnerships, future product availability, deployment timelines, and roadmap direction, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and do not represent commitments to deliver specific features or timelines. Snowflake's sovereign cloud partnership with Bleu and associated product capabilities are subject to ongoing development, partner agreements, and regulatory processes. Actual results and offerings may differ materially.