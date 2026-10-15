AI has changed what French organizations need from a trusted cloud, or "Cloud de Confiance". A decade ago, sovereignty mostly meant knowing where your data resided. Today, AI workloads interact with an organization's most sensitive data on a regular basis, and a cloud platform that is merely located in France may be no longer sufficient.

Regulators are aligned: ANSSI's SecNumCloud qualification framework and the EU Cloud Sovereignty Framework with its SEAL classification levels are both pushing in a similar direction, setting some of Europe's highest standards for where data resides, who can access it and under which jurisdictions it is governed. Meeting that high bar will need a cloud that is designed for it.

Today, Snowflake is proud to announce its intent to partner with Bleu to bring the AI Data Cloud to France's regulated markets – combining Bleu's nationally operated "Cloud de Confiance" infrastructure with Snowflake's data and AI capabilities operated by a European partner to deliver a sovereign-by-design solution to customers in the region.