We invite you to join us at the Snowflake Lodge at the beautiful Résidence Gray d’Albion hotel, where we’re hosting a variety of must-attend events, including:

Meet Our Experts - Discover opportunities to deliver superior customer experiences and simplify your advertising data foundation through AI, applications and a single platform. Request a meeting.

Canapes and Data Collaboration Panel Discussion - Join us for cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and an enlightening discussion, including leaders from Magnite, Fetch Rewards, United Airlines and Snowflake, about how the advertising industry is shifting and how new protocols for data collaboration are laying the groundwork for a new area of advertising. Register your interest.

Roundtable Lunch with Snowflake and StackAdapt - Take part in an informative, lively conversation about activation, optimization and measurement. Space is limited. Register your interest.

Cocktails on the Croisette with Snap and Snowflake - Purely for fun! Come stop by and join the teams from Snap and Snowflake for drinks and light bites on Monday afternoon. Register your interest.

Learn more about our activities at Cannes.

We look forward to seeing you there!