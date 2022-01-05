With the advent of the modern data estate, companies are no longer working with a single type of source data. Multiple systems come together to support business workloads that have very different data platform requirements.

However, flexibility often brings complexity. Organizations struggle to understand the overall picture of the different data assets upon which the business relies. Without the ability to know what assets exist, how they are connected, and who has access to them, it is impossible to meet security and regulatory compliance responsibilities. Furthermore, identifying which assets support critical business processes is impossible.

Solving this problem requires tools that help businesses discover what’s in their data estate, catalog that data in a meaningful way, track how that data changes as it moves through the system, and manage how that data is shared.

In response to this need, Microsoft released Azure Purview, its flagship data governance solution designed to help organizations understand and manage their ever-growing data estates.



Key features include:

Automated data discovery

Lineage identification

Data classification

Data glossary

Atlas API integration

Asset insights reporting

We are excited to announce that Snowflake is now integrated with Azure Purview (in preview), making it possible to automatically scan Snowflake assets into the Azure Purview data map. During the scan, assets are automatically labeled based on default or custom classification rules. Glossary terms can then be added, relationships to other assets identified, and data lineage tracked.

The team here at Snowflake have tested the connector and have put together this document to help you get started. You can also find additional documentation here. Give it a try today!